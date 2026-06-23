/The brother Netanyahu calls Israel’s 'hero': The daring 1976 operation that killed him

New Delhi: On June 27, 1976, an Air France flight from Tel Aviv to Paris was taken over by four armed men shortly after a stopover in Athens. It set off a hostage crisis that led to diplomatic negotiations and military planning across several countries.
Carrying passengers from several countries, the aircraft was hijacked shortly after a stopover in Athens when four armed men took control of the cabin. What followed was a chain of events that took place across continents, involving governments, intelligence agencies and military planners in Israel and beyond.
The incident involved Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s brother, Lieutenant Colonel Yonathan ‘Yoni’ Netanyahu, who later became a symbol of Israel’s military resolve. His name is still associated with the rescue mission at Entebbe Airport in Uganda that is described as one of the most daring hostage rescue efforts ever carried out.
The hijackers, who included two Palestinians and two Germans, forced the aircraft to land first in Libya for refuelling before directing it to Entebbe Airport in Uganda. At that time, Uganda was ruled by President Idi Amin, who publicly backed the hijackers’ demands. Once on the ground, the passengers were separated by nationality and religion, with Jewish passengers held back while others were released.
The hijackers demanded the release of 54 Palestinian prisoners held in different countries and warned that hostages would be killed if their demands were not met. With Entebbe located about 4,000 kilometres from Israel, early assessments suggested that a rescue mission would be extremely difficult.
Pressure mounted on the government mounted in Israel as families of the hostages staged protests. The country’s intelligence agency Mossad began gathering detailed information by speaking to released passengers and mapping every possible detail of the airport. Even the terminal building where hostages were held had been constructed by an Israeli company, which helped provide architectural plans. Israeli forces went further and built a full-scale replica of the terminal at home to rehearse the operation.
As planning advanced, Lieutenant Colonel Yonathan Netanyahu was appointed to lead the ground operation. Around 200 Israeli commandos were selected for the mission, which required coordination, secrecy and precision. One of the biggest concerns was whether the runway lights at Entebbe would be switched off or whether Ugandan forces would block landing routes.
On the night of July 4, four Israeli Hercules aircraft flew low across several countries to avoid radar detection. The plan depended on speed and surprise. One aircraft transported a black Mercedes built to resemble President Idi Amin’s official vehicle. It was intended to mislead Ugandan soldiers during the landing.
The mission began within minutes of touchdown. Israeli commandos moved fast from the vehicles toward the terminal building where hostages were held. Gunfire broke out as Ugandan soldiers opened fire, and Israeli forces responded as they moved in to secure the hostages.
All hijackers were killed during the operation. Israeli forces succeeded in rescuing 102 hostages. However, the mission also witnessed losses. Lieutenant Colonel Yonathan Netanyahu was shot during the operation when he was hit by fire from the airport control tower. He became the only Israeli soldier killed in the raid.
The rescued hostages were flown out of Entebbe soon after the operation and returned to Israel through Nairobi. The mission was completed in under an hour on the ground, but its impact extended far beyond that night. It is one of the most studied military operations in Israeli history that is associated with Yonathan Netanyahu’s name and legacy.
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