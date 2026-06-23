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The brother Netanyahu calls Israel’s 'hero': The daring 1976 operation that killed him

The Entebbe hijacking in 1976 set off a long-range rescue mission planned and executed by Israeli forces in Uganda. The operation became one of the most studied cases of hostage recovery in modern military history, with both success and loss.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 04:45 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 04:45 AM IST
The brother Netanyahu calls Israel’s 'hero': The daring 1976 operation that killed him
Image Credit: Last known photo of Yonatan Netanyahu, which was taken shortly before his death in Operation Entebbe. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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