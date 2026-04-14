The bullet that hunts drones: Inside Russia’s new battlefield weapon

Imagine you are a soldier standing in an open field. Suddenly, a small drone — the size of a football — is flying straight towards you at high speed. Your big gun feels useless. What do you do? Russia just answered that question. And the answer is a special bullet. On April 9, Russia's most famous weapons company, Kalashnikov Concern — the same company that makes the legendary AK-47 rifle — announced that it is now developing a 5.45mm bullet specially designed to shoot down drones. And not just making a few for testing. They plan to mass produce it, meaning lakhs of these bullets will be made officially for Russian soldiers. This is the first time any country has made anti-drone rifle ammunition an official national programme.

Now let us understand how this bullet is different from a normal bullet. A regular bullet goes straight, hits one point, and stops. But this new bullet is smarter. The moment it leaves the rifle barrel, it breaks into multiple small pieces in the air — like a mini explosion of fragments — spreading across a wider area. This dramatically increases the chance of hitting something as small and fast-moving as a drone. Think of it like throwing one stone versus throwing a handful of small pebbles. The pebbles cover more area and have a better chance of hitting the target.

The bullet is designed for Russia's AK-12 assault rifle — a modern automatic rifle where after each shot, the next bullet loads itself. The standard magazine holds 30 rounds, meaning 30 bullets before reloading. Soldiers can fire in single-shot mode — one bullet at a time — or in burst mode, where a few bullets fire in one quick press of the trigger. During testing, this bullet was tried on both a drone hovering still in the air and a drone flying on a fixed path. Both were hit.

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But why use 5.45mm and not the old 7.62mm bullet used in the original AK-47? Here is the simple answer. The older 7.62 mm bullet is heavier, hits harder, but it also creates more recoil — that strong backward kick on your shoulder when you fire. More recoil means less control, and less control means less accuracy. Drones are tiny and fast. You cannot afford to miss. The newer 5.45mm bullet is lighter, travels faster, and is more stable in flight. It gives the soldier better aim and better control, making it perfect for targeting something as small as a drone. This idea did not come from nowhere. In February 2025, a group of Russian soldiers filmed a homemade version — they put tiny steel balls inside a regular bullet and sealed it with a heat-shrink plastic sleeve. After firing, the bullet would break apart and scatter the steel balls in the air like a mini shotgun blast. Soldiers were already experimenting in the field. Kalashnikov has now turned that battlefield jugaad into a proper engineered product.

Ukraine is not behind either. They already have their own anti-drone bullet called "Horoshok" — which means "Little Pea" in Ukrainian. It works similarly, breaking into many fragments to cover a wider area. Ukraine announced in December that it plans to produce 4 lakh of these bullets every single month. Western countries are now racing to catch up. The United States Navy has developed what it officially calls the Drone Killer Cartridge — or DKC. What makes it especially clever is that it splits into three pieces after firing, and it works with the standard M27 rifle that American Marines already carry. No extra weapon, no extra weight on the soldier's back. Just load, aim, and fire. Because it fits the existing rifle, it is seeing massive interest from the US military — soldiers do not need any new training or new equipment.

Then there is Thales, a major French defence company, working through its Belgian division on a 70mm rocket called the FZ123. But this one goes a step further. It does not just target one drone — it bursts open in the air and releases a shower of steel pellets designed to destroy an entire swarm of drones in one shot. This is why it is being specifically marketed as a "swarm killer." One rocket, multiple drones down. The battlefield has changed completely. Drones are everywhere. And now, the humble rifle bullet — and the rocket — are both evolving to fight back.

