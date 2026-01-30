The day frozen continent of Antarctica was revealed: How 1820 changed world map forever

New Delhi: On January 28, 1820, the world saw a land never seen before, the icy continent we now call Antarctica. This discovery became a historic milestone in exploration, revealing one of the most remote and mysterious regions on Earth. The first sighting came from a Russian expedition led by Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen and Mikhail Lazarev.

The Russian Antarctic expedition set sail between 1819 and 1821 under Bellingshausen, a Baltic German officer in the Russian navy. He commanded the ship Vostok, with Lazarev as his second-in-command aboard the Mirny. They were among the first explorers after Captain Cook to cross the Antarctic Circle.

In January 1820, they spotted vast ice formations. These were later recognised as the first confirmed glimpse of Antarctica’s coastline, including what is now called Peter I Island and the Alexander Coast.

The expedition began under the orders of Tsar Alexander I, who wanted to expand Russia’s maritime knowledge and confirm the existence of the southern continent. On July 4, 1819, the two ships Vostok and Mirny departed from Kronstadt carrying sailors, scientists and explorers ready to venture into unknown waters.

The journey lasted nearly two years, facing deadly storms and dangerous ice before reaching 69°21'28” south latitude on January 28, 1820. Bellingshausen and Lazarev recorded seeing immense ice structures, which they called “Materi Led”, now known as the first confirmed view of Antarctic land.

Two days later, other explorers also approached the region, but Bellingshausen’s expedition is credited with the discovery. Later in 1820, the American seal hunter Nathaniel Palmer reported seeing a portion of Antarctic land during his own voyage in November.

This early exploration opened the door to centuries of scientific study and adventure in one of the world’s last great frontiers.