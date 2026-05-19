The fall of Keir Starmer: How Britain’s PM lost public trust in under two years | Explained

In July 2024, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer led the Labour Party to a historic landslide victory, securing 411 seats and a 174-seat majority, the party's strongest result in seats since the early 2000s. However, less than two years later, by mid-2026 Starmer’s net favourability ratings had plunged to the lowest in various polls, with some measures marking him among the least popular prime ministers in modern British history. PM Keir Starmer and his Labour Party suffered major losses in local and regional elections held across Britain early this month.

A victory built on anti-conservative sentiment, not enthusiasm

According to analysts the 2024 win was less a ringing endorsement of Labour party than a rejection of the Conservatives amid economic stagnation, scandals, and perceived chaos.

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Labour won with only about 34% of the vote, the lowest share for a majority government in recorded history, while Reform UK took 14% and smaller parties gained ground.

Starmer positioned himself as a competent centrist offering “national renewal,” stability, and pragmatic governance after years of turmoil under Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, and Rishi Sunak.

Early actions included settling public-sector strikes, legislation for workers' right and rail renationalisation, establishing Great British Energy, and creating a Border Security Command. However, the government inherited a challenging fiscal position, which shaped its early decisions.

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Key policy missteps and controversies during Starmer's tenure

Winter Fuel Payments cut: In July 2024, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, announced means-testing of the universal winter fuel allowance, removing it from around 10 million pensioners to save costs. This sparked immediate backlash from unions, pensioner groups, and Labour backbenchers. It became a symbol of broken promises on protecting the vulnerable and was widely blamed for Labour’s poor local election performances. Starmer eventually signalled a partial U-turn in 2025, but the damage lingered.

Farmers’ inheritance tax: The October 2024 Budget limited inheritance tax relief on agricultural property, aiming to raise revenue from larger estates. Farmers protested en masse, arguing it threatened family farms. The government partially U-turned by Christmas 2025, raising thresholds, but the episode alienated rural voters and fuelled perceptions of urban bias.

The Peter Mandelson–Jeffrey Epstein scandal: Starmer’s appointment of Peter Mandelson as UK Ambassdor to the US backfired spectacularly. Revelations from Epstein files about Mandelson’s ties to the convicted sex offender, even after his conviction and allegations of passing sensitive information led to Mandelson’s dismissal.

Starmer faced criticism for the appointment despite warnings, apologised to Epstein’s victims, and saw aides resign. This damaged his “integrity” and “public service” image.

There are several other factors including perceptions of broken pledges, e.g., on green investment scale and benefits, handling of immigration, employer National Insurance hikes in the budget, and a broader sense that “change” had not translated into visible improvements in living standards amid lingering inflation and slow growth.

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Why so fast?

Analysts point to several structural issues. The victory relied on a fragmented opposition and tactical voting. Once in power, governing required tough choices in a constrained economy. Starmer’s cautious, managerial style, effective in opposition, struggled to inspire amid visible pain points like pensioner support and rural concerns.

The government’s focus on “fixing the foundations” delivered some stability (e.g., economic metrics improved modestly in places), but voters prioritised immediate cost-of-living relief and tangible change.

As of May 2026, Starmer’s premiership faces a make-or-break period. His defenders highlight inherited challenges, early legislative progress, and the absence of viable alternatives.

Critics argue a disconnect from core voters and repeated U-turns have undermined credibility. Britain’s political volatility, six prime ministers in a decade, suggests no outcome is certain, but the slide from landslide to deep unpopularity has been remarkably swift.