The ‘Gasoline' effect: US Senator warns that ‘any deal’ with Iran can fuel militancy in Lebanon and Iraq

US Senator Lindsey Graham warned on Sunday that any agreement with Iran allowing the country to grow stronger over time risks increasing instability in Lebanon and Iraq while heightening tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. Graham also expressed concern over security risks posed by any deal that leaves Iran capable of threatening key maritime routes.

“If a deal is struck to end the Iranian conflict because it is believed that the Strait of Hormuz cannot be protected from Iranian terrorism and Iran still possesses the capability to destroy major Gulf oil infrastructure, then Iran will be perceived as being a dominant force requiring a diplomatic solution,” Graham wrote on X.

He added that such a scenario would represent a major shift in the regional balance of power in West Asia.

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If it is perceived in the region that a deal with Iran allows the regime to survive and become more powerful over time, we will have poured gasoline on the conflicts in Lebanon and Iraq.



A deal that is perceived to allow Iran to survive and possess the ability to control the… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 23, 2026

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“This combination of Iran being perceived as having the ability to terrorize the Strait in perpetuity and the ability to inflict massive damage to Gulf oil infrastructure is a major shift of the balance of power in the region and, over time, will be a nightmare for Israel,” Graham said.

“Also, it makes one wonder why the war started to begin with if these perceptions are accurate. I personally am a skeptic of the idea that Iran cannot be denied the ability to terrorize the Strait and that the region cannot protect itself against Iranian military capability. It is important we get this right.”

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Iran rejects claims of restored free passage in Strait of Hormuz

In response, Iran’s Embassy in Zimbabwe posted on social media, “The Strait of Hormuz will be opened. Thank you for your attention to this matter! Nice guy said.”

Separately, Iran rejected US President Donald Trump’s assertion that the Strait of Hormuz would return to its previous status under any proposed agreement.

According to Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency, Tehran has only agreed to allow the number of passing ships to return to pre-war levels. This does not amount to a restoration of “free passage” as it existed before the conflict.

Fars reported that management of the Strait, including shipping routes, timing of passage, and permits, would remain “exclusively under the authority of Iran.”



(with ANI inputs)