The great redirection: 7 China-bound Russian oil tankers make u-turn for India

Seven Russian oil tankers that were originally headed for China have reportedly changed course in the South China Sea and are now sailing towards India, according to a Bloomberg report.

Ship-tracking data indicate that the Russian Aframax tanker Aqua Titan is expected to dock at the New Mangalore port on March 21. In addition, the Suezmax vessel Zouzou N, which is carrying Kazakh crude oil, has also rerouted towards India and is likely to reach the country’s western coast by March 25.

This shift in shipping routes comes after the United States granted India a 30-day waiver to continue purchasing Russian crude oil, easing supply concerns triggered by Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime chokepoint that handles nearly one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil trade.

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Iran has officially shut the strategic waterway in what analysts view as an attempt to intensify pressure on the United States and its European allies. Reports suggest that Tehran has launched strikes on vessels attempting to transit through the strait. The disruption to shipping has stranded millions of barrels of crude oil, pushing global benchmark prices closer to the $100-per-barrel mark and raising fears of renewed inflationary pressures worldwide.

Despite the tense situation in the Strait of Hormuz, a few Indian ships have still been able to complete their voyages without major disruptions. On Tuesday, the Indian-flagged LPG carrier Nanda Devi reached Vadinar port in Gujarat’s Jamnagar district with a cargo of 46,500 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas, which is scheduled to be transferred to another vessel at anchorage.

US–Israel–Iran war

The ongoing US–Israel–Iran war has now entered its 19th day. The hostilities began on February 28 following a joint strike by Israel and the United States on Iranian territory. Iranian authorities claim that the attack resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several senior officials. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone attacks targeting US military bases and strategic facilities across West Asia, including sites in Iraq, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

After Khamenei's death, his son Mojtaba Khamenei was named the new Supreme Leader. However, US sources have alleged that he was severely injured and disfigured in a strike involving a Tomahawk cruise missile.

Several senior Iranian figures have also reportedly been killed in US-Israeli strikes. Among the most prominent are Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and a former nuclear negotiator, who was confirmed dead on March 17; Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib, reportedly killed in a precision strike on March 18; and Gholamreza Soleimani, commander of the Basij paramilitary forces, who died in a targeted strike in central Tehran on March 17.

Other high-ranking officials reported killed include Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Iranian Defence Council and senior adviser to the Supreme Leader; Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces; Mohammad Pakpour, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh. His immediate successor, Majid Ebn-e-Reza, was also reportedly killed just a day after assuming office.