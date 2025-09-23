The India-US Talent Tsunami: Will Amazon Survive The $100,000 H-1B Blow?

New Delhi/Washington: India has long been the largest source of skilled professionals entering the United States through the H-1B visa programme. The country’s tech talent has dominated this pathway for decades, fuelling innovation in America while forging careers across the world’s leading companies.

The recent announcement of a $100,000 fee for new H-1B visas by US President Donald Trump sent shockwaves through Indian professionals and the global tech ecosystem. The sudden imposition of the fee triggered widespread confusion and panic, including chaotic scenes on an Emirates flight from San Francisco to Dubai, where passengers struggled to understand if they could travel back to the United States.

Passengers reported that the flight captain tried to calm anxious travellers, acknowledging the unprecedented situation and highlighting that some passengers chose not to continue their journey.

One passenger described the situation as complete chaos, especially for Indian travellers, some of whom decided to leave the aircraft.

The US administration justified the fee as a step to prevent “systemic abuse” of the H-1B programme and to encourage hiring American workers. The visa, which allows skilled professionals to work in the United States for three years with the option to extend for another three, has been a crucial tool for US companies to maintain competitiveness.

Indian professionals have historically been the majority of H-1B visa holders, making Trump’s decision disproportionately impactful. Hundreds of thousands of careers and the operational models of tech firms heavily reliant on global talent are at risk.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the potential humanitarian consequences, stating that families could be disrupted and expressing hope that the US authorities address these challenges appropriately.

The White House later clarified that the $100,000 fee would only apply to new H-1B applications.

For decades, the H-1B programme has served as a gateway for India’s brightest minds into the American workforce. Leaders like Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai, IBM’s Arvind Krishna and Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen all followed this path, combining Indian talent with American opportunity to shape the world’s largest tech companies.

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) warned that the new fee could affect America’s innovation ecosystem and its broader job economy.

In fiscal year 2025, Amazon was the largest H-1B beneficiary with around 10,000 visas, followed by India’s Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with over 5,500. Under the new fee, Amazon could face costs approaching $1 billion and TCS $550 million for a single year of applicants.

Analysts predict these companies will not absorb the costs easily. The experts also suggested that firms might increase offshoring, automation and hiring in “near-shore” locations such as Mexico and Canada, reserving the costly H-1B only for critical roles where local talent is unavailable.

This latest visa policy follows broader economic pressure from the Trump administration, including 50% tariffs on Indian goods imposed last month. Economists say that while these measures are designed to protect US interests, they may inadvertently strengthen India’s domestic tech ecosystem.

Top professionals returning or remaining in India could accelerate the country’s rise as a global hub for innovation and delivery.

Industry observers argue that the policy could concentrate elite talent within India’s tech firms, potentially benefitting the domestic economy.

A Mumbai resident said that professionals unable to pay the new fees would likely establish operations in India, further fueling the country’s progress and innovation capabilities.

India continues to send more skilled workers to the United States than any other country. The H-1B programme has long been a bridge between Indian talent and global opportunity. The new fee, while disruptive, highlights India’s pivotal role in the global technology landscape.