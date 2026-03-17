The invisible hand: How Russia is winning a war it never fought

Since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, 2026, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and igniting a regional war now in its third week - one capital has sat remarkably calm, calculating, and increasingly flush with cash: Moscow. Without deploying a single soldier or firing a single missile, Vladimir Putin has positioned Russia as the conflict's single largest beneficiary. European Council President António Costa said it plainly on March 10: "So far, there is only one winner in this war - Russia."

The Oil Windfall

The Strait of Hormuz - through which one-fifth of the world's oil transits daily - has been effectively closed since Iran's IRGC declared it shut on March 2. Global supply has fallen by an estimated 8-10 million barrels per day, the largest disruption on record. Brent crude surged from roughly $65-75 pre-war to over $103 per barrel today, spiking as high as $119.50.

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For Russia, this is a financial resurrection. According to Financial Times calculations, Moscow earned $1.3-$1.9 billion in additional oil tax revenue in the first twelve days alone. If prices hold, the monthly windfall could reach $3.3-$5 billion. A separate analysis by the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) found Russia is earning an extra €510 million ($550+ million) per day in total fossil fuel revenues - totaling €6 billion ($6.9 billion) in just two weeks. Before the war, Russia's Urals crude had plunged to $40 per barrel under sanctions pressure.

Now, with Asian buyers scrambling for non-Gulf oil, it trades around $90 - at a premium. The Moscow Times estimates that if prices average $90 for 2026, Russia could pocket $55 billion in extra revenue above its budget forecast.

Sanctions in Retreat

More damaging still, the war is actively dismantling Western sanctions on Russia. On March 12, the Trump administration issued a 30-day waiver allowing India to buy Russian oil already on tankers - ostensibly to ease the price shock. Trump is reportedly considering broader sanctions relief, with Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev meeting Trump representatives in Florida on March 11. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy was blunt: "This easing alone by the United States could provide Russia with about $10 billion for the war." As one analyst told Newsweek, the waiver removes buyer pressure and "hands the Kremlin a revenue boost worth billions" without Russia producing a single extra barrel.

Ukraine's Forgotten War

Russian missiles and drones are still striking Ukrainian cities - on March 14, a combined attack on the Kyiv region killed four and wounded fifteen. But the world's media watches Hormuz. US-brokered trilateral peace talks, scheduled for March 5 in Abu Dhabi, were postponed indefinitely. Both sides confirmed on March 12 that no new date has been set. The Financial Times reported Trump has "lost interest" in negotiations as the Middle East consumes his attention. EU diplomats described the process as "really in the danger zone."

The military impact is equally concrete. Air-defense resources - including Patriot systems Ukraine desperately needs - have been redirected to the Gulf. A former Ukrainian deputy chief of staff warned the supply deficit "will only get worse." Every Patriot battery guarding a Gulf base is one not protecting Kyiv.

The Intelligence Game

Then there is the covert dimension. On March 6, The Washington Post, CNN, NBC, CBS, and ABC independently reported that Russia has been feeding Iran intelligence on the locations of US troops, warships, and aircraft. The intelligence includes satellite imagery from Russia's sophisticated surveillance network. NBC reported that Iranian strikes appear more precise than during the June 2025 conflict, targeting radar and command-and-control sites - suggesting enhanced capability. Six US service members were killed in one such strike in Kuwait on March 1.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas drew the line clearly: "Reports that Moscow and Tehran are working together to target US troops should come as no surprise. Ukraine, on the other hand, is offering to help defend our partners in the Gulf." Yet Putin has carefully refrained from criticizing Trump personally. On their March 9 phone call - their first since December - Trump said Putin "wants to be helpful" with Iran, adding: "I told him you can be more helpful by ending the war in Ukraine." Ukraine was clearly secondary. Moscow extends one hand to Trump in warmth while the other passes targeting data to Tehran.

Structural Alignment

The question is not whether Trump is consciously serving Russian interests. The question is structural: every American strategic choice in this conflict produces outcomes that benefit Moscow. Destroying Iranian oil infrastructure removes a Russian market competitor. Closing Hormuz gives Russian barrels premium pricing. Absorbing diplomatic bandwidth with Iran freezes Ukraine peace talks. Redirecting media attention to the Gulf leaves Russian battlefield gains unreported. Easing sanctions to manage the price shock hands Moscow legitimacy.

As of March 17, Trump is struggling to build a naval coalition to reopen the strait. Germany, the EU, Australia, Japan, and Spain have all refused. Kaja Kallas said there is "no appetite" in Europe to join. Every day the strait stays closed, Russia's advantage deepens - its oil bypasses Hormuz entirely.

The Bottom Line

History records many wars where the greatest beneficiary never fired a shot. The war that was supposed to diminish Iran's "axis of resistance" may end up refinancing the most dangerous war in Europe since 1945. Putin didn't need to start this fire. He only needed to make sure no one put it out quickly enough. Three weeks in, with allies refusing the Hormuz coalition, Ukraine's peace talks frozen, and Russian oil revenues surging by billions, the question is no longer whether Moscow is winning. It is how long the world will take to notice.