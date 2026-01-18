The Island That Could Decide The Next World War: Why Trump Can’t Afford To Ignore Greenland

New Delhi: Greenland, a vast icy landmass that may appear distant and silent on world maps, has been at the centre of American strategic thinking, largely because of Donald Trump’s long-standing fixation on the Arctic island. To understand why the US president keeps returning to the world’s largest island, this article helps to trace both its political past and growing relevance in a swiftly changing world.

Until 1953, Greenland functioned as a colonial territory under European control. That year, Greenland’s status officially changed and it came under the Kingdom of Denmark. Over time, it gained more control over its own affairs.

By 1979, Greenland had its own parliament, while Denmark handled its defence and foreign policy. Despite this autonomy, Greenland still depends on Denmark for security. The United States has started paying closer attention to this arrangement.

Trump’s interest in Greenland is not based on symbolism or impulse. It is based on its geography. Greenland occupies one of the most strategically sensitive locations on the planet. Located between Arctic and Atlantic oceans in northeast of North America, it is located along the shortest aerial and missile trajectories connecting Russia, China and the United States.

Any missile launch from Eurasia toward North America would pass through Arctic airspace. A permanent and expanded American military presence in Greenland would give Washington precious early-warning time in the event of a nuclear strike or long-range attack. This logic has guided US defence planning for decades, and Trump has embraced it openly.

The second reason lies in the Arctic Ocean itself. Climate change has begun transforming Greenland’s surrounding waters in ways that were unthinkable a generation ago. Melting ice is opening new shipping corridors across the Arctic, cutting weeks off traditional sea routes between Asia, Europe and North America.

These emerging lanes are attracting interest from Russia and China, both of which see economic and strategic advantages in controlling Arctic passageways. For the United States, the prospect of rival powers dominating these routes is unsettling. Control over shipping lanes has always translated into geopolitical leverage, and Greenland is located at the gateway to this new Arctic highway.

Then there is what lies beneath Greenland’s frozen surface. The island holds enormous reserves of rare earth minerals, many of which are essential for modern military technology and advanced industries. These minerals are critical for solar energy systems, aircraft manufacturing and cutting-edge weapons platforms. Even the US military’s flagship F-35 fighter jet relies on materials found in Greenland.

As global competition over critical minerals intensifies, Washington sees Greenland not as a frozen wasteland but as a strategic resource hub that could reduce American dependence on Chinese-controlled supply chains.

Distance also plays a role in Trump’s reasoning. Greenland is geographically closer to North America than it is to mainland Denmark. This fact has been used to justify American involvement in the island’s future. Trump’s thinking echoes an older US doctrine articulated during President James Monroe’s era, which held that regions in close proximity to the United States should not fall under the influence of distant powers, especially when national security is at stake. In Trump’s view, Greenland fits squarely within this historical logic.

These concerns resurfaced forcefully when Trump indicated he would speak publicly about Greenland after a brief pause, pointing that the issue was far from settled in his mind. He also accused Denmark of failing to adequately support and develop Greenland, a claim that reignited diplomatic tensions between Washington and Copenhagen. Danish leaders rejected the criticism, insisting that Greenland is not for sale and that its future rests with its people.

In recent months, the issue has gained momentum as the United States has expanded its Arctic engagement. Washington has increased investments in Arctic surveillance, upgraded facilities at the US military base in northern Greenland and intensified diplomatic outreach to Greenlandic leaders. American officials have described these moves as cooperative rather than coercive, but the strategic intent is loud and clear. Greenland is no longer a peripheral concern. It is now a frontline territory in the contest for influence in the Arctic.

Trump’s interest, combined with rising US-China rivalry and Russia’s growing Arctic militarisation, ensures that Greenland will continue to be on the geopolitical chessboard. What once sounded unlikely has now become a serious strategic issue, caused by melting ice, new trade routes and global competition for security and resources.