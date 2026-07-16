For decades, US Senator Lindsey Graham stood shoulder to shoulder with two other men in Washington - John McCain and Joseph Lieberman, and together they became known as the "Three Amigos," a trio bound not only by friendship but by an unwavering devotion to Israel's security and the cause of Zionism. With Graham's death, that chapter has closed for good. Plenty of lawmakers on Capitol Hill still champion Israel's cause, but few, if any, poured as much energy into it as this famous threesome once did.