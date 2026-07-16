For decades, US Senator Lindsey Graham stood shoulder to shoulder with two other men in Washington - John McCain and Joseph Lieberman, and together they became known as the "Three Amigos," a trio bound not only by friendship but by an unwavering devotion to Israel's security and the cause of Zionism. With Graham's death, that chapter has closed for good. Plenty of lawmakers on Capitol Hill still champion Israel's cause, but few, if any, poured as much energy into it as this famous threesome once did.
That raises an obvious question --- Does losing the last of the Amigos change Israel's footing in Washington? Answering it properly means first working out what "standing" even means in American politics these days, a concept Donald Trump has turned upside down since taking office.
Back in his first term, Trump was still finding his feet with presidential power, unsure quite how far he could push it. He kept company with an odd mix of advisers, from hardliner Steve Bannon, who favoured an old-school view of foreign affairs, to former national security adviser John Bolton, always eager for regime change in Iran.
Once Trump concluded that playing to a traditional "right-wing" script hadn't really suited him, and may even have cost him the 2020 election, he shifted his approach entirely. From then on, "standing" in his eyes came down to something much simpler- what a country or leader could offer him in a deal.
Israel, though, kept its special status that had less to do with Trump's personal feelings and more to do with how deeply entrenched Israel's position already was in Washington. Part of it comes down to the intelligence-sharing and joint military work both countries have long relied on.
Then there's AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, one of the most formidable lobbying operations in the capital. Winning its backing has traditionally meant a hefty campaign fund and a head start before a race has properly begun.
So support for Israel remained one of the few fixed points shared by both Trump and Graham, and it gave the senator real clout and freedom to manoeuvre within his own party.
When Trump's second term began, Graham spotted his opening: he could offer the president foreign policy know-how paired with genuine ideological conviction. With a nudge from Israel's allies, he found himself welcomed into Trump's inner circle, seen as capable and useful, but never as a rival.
So does his death change anything for Israeli policy, or Israel's access to Trump? In the short term, yes. Graham had long served as the reliable link connecting Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, keeping open a direct and personal line between the two men.
That channel is now shakier and far more dependent on other power brokers stepping in.
Over the longer haul, though, Graham's passing may not matter nearly as much, given how badly Israel's own standing has already been undermined.
Netanyahu, brushing aside warnings from friend and foe alike, has steered Israel into a position where it looks more like a burden than an asset. He bears responsibility for dragging Trump into a war with Iran that the American president is now finding hard to exit. His promises of a swift war and a decisive win have turned out to be wishful thinking at best.
On top of that, Israel remains bogged down in brutal conflicts in Lebanon and Gaza, even as the de facto annexation of the West Bank marches on. Its aggressive stance is eroding its reputation on the world stage, and nowhere more so than in the United States.
The old arguments about why the US-Israeli alliance must be protected, and why AIPAC's influence should go unchallenged, may no longer carry the weight they once did in Washington.
The notion that Trump would simply stand by Israel out of loyalty, a cause growing harder even for its most devoted supporters to defend, now looks shaky and far from certain. Without institutional pressure keeping him in line, there's little to stop him from drifting elsewhere. And in that scenario, Netanyahu would have precious little left to offer that could keep Trump onside.
Israel's apparent hunger for destruction shows no sign of being satisfied. Even Graham, for all his influence, could never have changed that.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.