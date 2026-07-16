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'The Last Amigo': With Lindsey Graham's death, does Israel still have friends in Trump's Washington?

Lindsey Graham's death severs Israel's last personal line to Trump, but the real threat to its standing in Washington comes from Netanyahu's own wars, not the loss of one ally.

Edited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 08:50 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 08:50 PM IST
'The Last Amigo': With Lindsey Graham's death, does Israel still have friends in Trump's Washington?
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari has been covering political and geopolitical news for the past 4 years. With a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication, she is a journalism-driven storyteller who strives to inform and engage readers through in-depth reporting and thought-provoking analysis. She began her career in 2021 at The Statesman, with a primary focus on reporting and conducting interviews. She has previously worked with ANI. Shweta has covered numerous events, including the G20 summit, Indian Elections, the US Presidential Election, the Middle East Conflict, and many more. She can be reached at: Shweta.Kumari@India.com

 
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