The last US-Russia nuclear treaty is set to end – should the world worry?

New Delhi: The last nuclear arms control treaty between the United States and Russia is set to expire on Thursday (February 5). Signed in 2010 by then-US President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, the New START treaty has limited the world’s two largest nuclear powers for over a decade.

The Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) built on earlier efforts to reduce nuclear stockpiles. The first agreement, START I, was signed between the United States and the Soviet Union in 1991 and remained in effect until 2009, aiming to cut deployed strategic warheads. START II was signed in 1993 but never entered into force, and Russia formally withdrew from it in 2002.

Between 2003 and 2011, the Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty required both countries to reduce operationally deployed warheads but included minimal monitoring, relying on START I’s mechanisms. This system was replaced by New START in 2011, which was extended for five more years in 2021. The treaty allows only one extension.

The agreement limits both nations to 1,550 deployed strategic nuclear warheads and no more than 700 long-range missiles and bombers. It also allows up to 18 annual inspections of each other’s nuclear sites to ensure compliance, though inspections have not taken place since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and political tensions.

The impact of recent conflicts

Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine further strained the treaty. In 2023, President Vladimir Putin suspended Moscow’s participation, citing US support for Ukraine. While Moscow stopped inspections and data sharing, the treaty’s limits technically stay in place. Both countries now rely on intelligence alone to assess compliance, and neither has claimed that the other has violated the warhead limits.

Why the treaty matters

The United States and Russia together control about 90 percent of the world’s nuclear weapons. Moscow is estimated to have roughly 5,459 warheads, with 1,600 actively deployed, while the United States has about 5,550, including 3,800 active. At the height of the Cold War in the mid-1960s, the US stockpile exceeded 31,000 warheads.

The treaty provides predictability and limits on nuclear buildup. Without it, the legal caps on deployed warheads will disappear, potentially encouraging both nations to expand their arsenals.

Perspectives from Washington and Moscow

US political leaders have expressed interest in negotiating a new agreement and suggested including China in future talks to limit nuclear weapons. They emphasised the importance of preventing nuclear proliferation given the destructive power of these weapons.

Russian officials have warned that the expiration of New START would allow both countries to expand their nuclear programs for the first time in decades, though it would not automatically trigger a nuclear conflict. Moscow has also proposed maintaining the existing limits even without a formal treaty to prevent a strategic arms race, while continuing the development of new strategic weapons.

Global risks and the future

Analysts warn that without New START limits, strategic planning could be driven by uncertainty and worst-case assumptions, increasing the likelihood of a new arms race. Both nations are already producing nuclear-capable weapons, some of which may not always carry warheads but are capable of doing so.

Recent military actions have highlighted the continued relevance of nuclear-capable technology. In January, Russia fired a hypersonic missile near the Polish border in western Ukraine. Although the missile did not carry a nuclear warhead, it demonstrated ongoing modernization of strategic weapons.

Observers have emphasised that the expiration of New START shows a break in more than 50 years of bilateral nuclear arms control. It removes the last legal limits on deployed strategic warheads between the United States and Russia and raises concerns about global nuclear stability.

Planning in Washington and Moscow is reportedly underway for a future without the treaty, though details remain unclear. Even as both countries remain technically bound by New START’s terms, the lapse of inspections and growing geopolitical tensions highlight the fragility of arms control.

Analysts suggest that the treaty’s expiration is not just a legal change but a potential turning point for global nuclear security.