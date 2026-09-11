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The new frontier: How terror groups use AI to target women and children

Islamic State and Al-Qaeda are pivoting from physical attacks to global, AI-driven radicalization. Using Generative AI across platforms like gaming and social media, they tailor propaganda specifically for men, women, and children. By exploiting gender-specific vulnerabilities — particularly in India — these groups aim to quietly expand a radicalized ecosystem at scale.

Published: Sep 11, 2026, 01:52 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
The new frontier: How terror groups use AI to target women and children
Image Credit: (Image by Magnific; representational purposes)

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