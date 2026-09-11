/The new frontier: How terror groups use AI to target women and children

By targeting across genders with the help of AI, the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda are looking to create a society across the globe that is highly radicalised and would only want the Sharia law to govern them, the official added. The CTED report says that children and young people are increasingly among those exposed to and targeted by terrorist and violent extremist propaganda and recruitment efforts. While the drivers of this trend are varied and context-specific, the convergence of digital environments, algorithmic amplification, tailored outreach strategies, and the social and developmental vulnerabilities of younger users have created conditions in which violent extremist content reaches children and young people at scale.