The next financial crisis like 2008 has already begun, and China wrote the script

In March 2026, China's central bank did something it had not done in over a year. The People's Bank of China quietly pulled approximately 1.14 trillion yuan (roughly $157 billion) out of the financial system. No dramatic announcement. No press conference. Just a steady, calculated withdrawal through short-term open market operations and long-term lending tools (Bloomberg, April 2, 2026).

To most observers, it looked like routine monetary management. To those paying closer attention, it looked like a general storing ammunition before a battle.

That battle may already be here.

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Three Moves That Tell the Whole Story

When you line up three specific data points from China's recent financial behaviour, a very clear picture emerges. First, the PBOC's liquidity withdrawal of 1.14 trillion yuan. Second, China's US Treasury holdings sitting at $694.4 billion as of January 2026, down from a peak of $1.317 trillion in 2013 and near a 20-year low (US Treasury TIC Data). Third, China's gold reserves reaching 74.38 million troy ounces worth approximately $342.76 billion, after 17 to 18 consecutive months of buying (PBOC Data, March 2026).

Each of these moves, on its own, could be explained away. Together, they are a coherent strategy. Beijing is pulling liquidity to control inflation before a bigger shock hits. It is reducing dollar exposure to avoid the fate of Russia, whose $300 billion in reserves were frozen by the West in 2022. And it is building a hard-asset fortress in gold because when financial systems fracture, gold does not default.

China is not reacting to a crisis. It prepared for one.

The Trigger That Was Always Coming

On February 28, 2026, US and Israeli forces struck Iran. Within days, Brent crude oil's spot price crossed $124 per barrel. That is a 35 percent jump since the conflict began (CNBC, April 8, 2026). The Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 percent of the world's traded oil passes, became a chokepoint of enormous consequence.

This is not a 2008-style banking collapse driven by reckless mortgage lending. This is closer to the 1973 and 1979 oil shocks, where energy disruption triggered stagflation across the Western world. The difference is that in 2026, the geopolitical chessboard is far more complex and the players far more prepared on one side than the other.

For context, in 2008, global financial assets lost $50 trillion in value, more than 30 million people lost their jobs worldwide, and the United States alone saw 8.8 million jobs disappear. Recovery took between five and eight years for most advanced economies, and the IMF noted in 2018 that 85 percent of countries that suffered banking crises still had not returned to their pre-crisis GDP trend a full decade later. The scars were permanent.

What is building in 2026 threatens to be similarly long-lasting, but for structural rather than financial reasons.

Who Gets Hurt the Most

Japan imports 95 percent of its oil from the Middle East, with 70 percent passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The country holds roughly three weeks of LNG inventory. South Korea imports 70 percent of its oil from the same region. In South Korea, Yeochun NCC, one of the country's leading petrochemical producers, has already declared force majeure because feedstock deliveries have been delayed by the Hormuz disruption.

In Southeast Asia, the situation is more acute. Vietnam holds approximately 20 days of fuel reserves. Indonesia holds 21 to 23 days. The Philippines declared a national energy emergency. Thailand introduced a diesel price cap and a work-from-home mandate to reduce fuel consumption (Al Jazeera, March 12, 2026; CNA, April 5, 2026). Foreign Policy summed it up bluntly in its March 30 headline: "Southeast Asia's Energy Emergency Begins."

India is facing what BBC described on April 6 as a "triple shock": rising crude prices, disrupted Gulf remittances from 10 million Indians working in the region, and capital outflows. Moody's has warned of a potential 4 percent output hit. The World Bank revised India's FY2027 growth forecast down to 6.6 percent. Foreign institutional investors pulled roughly $13 billion from Indian markets in March alone.

Europe is watching its chemical and industrial base quietly hollow out, as energy costs make operations unviable. This already happened once before, when the EU's chemical sector began relocating to China and the United States. It is now accelerating.

China's Windfall in Plain Sight

While the rest of the world scrambles, China's data tells a very different story.

In March 2026, China exported 349,000 electric vehicles and hybrids, a 140 percent increase year-on-year and an all-time monthly record (China Passenger Car Association, Bloomberg April 9, 2026). BYD, Geely, and Chery are leading this charge. BYD's management signalled in late March that it expects to beat its 2026 export target of 1.5 million vehicles by 15 percent (Bloomberg, March 30, 2026).

This is not a coincidence. When oil crossed $80 per barrel, the economics of electric vehicles shifted decisively. Research shows that every $10 per barrel increase in oil prices drives more than a one percentage point increase in EV adoption rates. In 2022, when oil averaged over $100 per barrel after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China's EV sales rose 81.6 percent. History is repeating itself at a larger scale.

CATL, the world's dominant battery manufacturer, ran at 96.9 percent capacity utilisation in 2025, up sharply from 74.3 percent in 2024. The "overcapacity" narrative that defined discussions about China's new energy sector for the past two years is now rapidly giving way to the possibility of genuine shortage.

China also controls over 60 percent of global aluminum smelting, at a production cost of $2,220 per tonne compared to $3,000 in Western Europe and $2,700 in the United States. An average EV uses 230 kilograms of aluminium versus 180 kilograms in a conventional car. As EV demand surges globally, that cost and capacity advantage compounds.

The Weapon No One Talks About

Beyond energy and EVs, China holds a card that most defence analysts are only beginning to fully appreciate. Since April 2025, Beijing has maintained strict export controls on heavy rare earth elements, the minerals that go inside drone motors, missile actuators, Patriot interceptors, and Stinger systems. In total, China has imposed 29 export restrictions on strategic minerals since 2022.

In the first week of the current Iran conflict, over 800 Tomahawk missiles were fired. Each contains approximately 20 kilograms of rare earths. That is 16 tonnes of strategic minerals expended in seven days. The US Joint Chiefs Chairman, Dan Caine, acknowledged before the Iran strikes that the US lacked sufficient munitions for a sustained campaign. Replenishing advanced missile stocks takes years, not months.

China does not need to fire a single shot to shape the outcome of these conflicts. It controls the supply chain that feeds the weapons.

The Bottom Line

The 2008 financial crisis wiped out $50 trillion in global wealth, eliminated tens of millions of jobs, and left most affected economies below their pre-crisis growth paths for a decade. It was triggered by a single point of failure in the US housing market.

What is unfolding in 2026 has multiple, reinforcing points of pressure: an energy war in the Middle East, a trade war driven by American tariffs, a rare earth chokehold, and a deliberate de-dollarisation campaign by the world's second largest economy. China spent years positioning for exactly this moment. The liquidity withdrawal, the gold reserves, the Treasury selldown, the EV infrastructure, the pipeline networks with Russia, the mineral export controls. None of these were accidents.

The question for the rest of the world is no longer whether a slowdown is coming. It is whether anyone outside Beijing has a plan for what comes next.