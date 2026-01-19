The Return Of Iran’s Shah Could Be Bad News For India – Here’s Why

Iran Unrest: Iran’s exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi, who has been hinting at a possible return to power during the ongoing anti-government unrest in Tehran, has said that a “democratic Iranian state” under his leadership would aim for close and cooperative ties with India. Speaking in Washington at a news conference, he drew on centuries of shared history and culture to highlight the potential for partnership.

“Relations between India and Iran go a long time. Culturally, it was many, many years,” he said.

He also stressed that modern ties had been strong. “It’s natural, as I said, that a democratic Iran is committed to having the best possible relationship in the context of sovereignty and liberty to have the best possible relationship with any country that adheres to the same values and can work with us and can partner with us in many different domains,” Pahlavi said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The crown prince described India as an important partner in tackling global challenges, pointing to pressing issues such as energy shortages, population pressures and water crises. “We have so many challenges to face on our planet. We have issues of energy, and we have issues of population. We have issues of energy shortages. We have a water crisis,” he said.

He pointed to India’s technological strengths as a major area for collaboration. “India is one of the leading countries when it comes to technology, when it comes to expertise. I think these are the kind of things that will help us in every area that we need to focus on,” he said.

He also suggested that cooperation could expand into renewable energy and emerging sectors and expressed a desire for business and scientific communities from both nations to engage more closely. “I am looking forward to having our experts, our entrepreneurs, our business sector and anybody else working very closely with our Indian counterpart,” he added.

Opportunities And Risks For India

While Pahlavi’s return could pave the way for stronger economic and technological collaboration, the implications for India are complex and fraught with risk.

The royal family under Pahlavi’s father, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, maintained strong ties with Pakistan. The Shah backed Pakistan in both the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pakistani wars and supported Islamabad’s stand on Kashmir on international platforms, often accusing India of aggression.

Analysts warn that a restored Pahlavi regime could tilt Tehran back toward a pro-Pakistan posture, complicating New Delhi’s regional strategy.

A Pahlavi restoration is also expected to align Iran closely with Washington. This realignment could influence American energy and security policies in the region, potentially affecting India’s strategic projects.

Experts say that a return of Pahlavi is likely to occur through Western-backed political manoeuvres. Such a scenario could lead to instability or foster a US-Iran-Pakistan axis that challenges India’s position in the region.

On the positive side, Pahlavi presents himself as a democratic reformer. His admiration for India’s IT and renewable energy sectors hints at new avenues for cooperation. If realised, his return could enable closer technology exchange, investment and partnerships that benefit both nations economically.

For India, the Pahlavi factor is a complex mix of promise and peril. While there is the potential for trade, tech collaboration and stronger bilateral ties, strategic risks, ranging from Chabahar access to regional alignments, cannot be ignored.

As Iran’s political future hangs in the balance, India’s policymakers will have to weigh these opportunities against the long-term implications for regional security, trade and diplomacy.