/The shifting sands of gulf geopolitics: How Pakistan-mediated Iran peace deal affect India's interests in Middle East

For decades, India invested heavily to build ties with the United States while maintaining its relations with the Middle East and Iran. Now, the recent regional dynamics in the Gulf, characterised by the intervention of Pakistan as a mediator in the Iran-Saudi theatre and a perceptible pivot in US policy, present a complex challenge for India. The US-Iran peace deal, a hesitant Israel and a volatile Gulf will surely be forcing India to think out of the box to help meet its core interests.
India’s long-term investment in its partnership with the United States was predicated on the belief that Washington viewed New Delhi as a vital, indispensable stakeholder in Asian security. Even today, the US reiterates the same version that India is an indispensable partner, but Washington’s tilt towards Islamabad has exposed a massive trust loophole.
* The "Pakistan Option": The recent US inclination to grant Pakistan a seat at the table—specifically during the mediation of the Iran conflict—signals a shift toward a more transactional US foreign policy. By elevating Islamabad, the US has inadvertently undermined the perception of India's exclusive strategic alignment with Washington.
* The Credibility Gap: For New Delhi, this is not merely a diplomatic snub; it reflects a ‘trust deficit’. When the US prioritises the ‘deep state’ of a country that historically fuels border instability and cross-border terrorism, it forces India to re-evaluate the reliability of its Western strategic assets.
The Gulf region is not merely a geopolitical interest for India; it is an economic lifeline. Be it NRIs or energy needs, India has high stakes in the Gulf.
* Trade and Energy Security: With roughly 55–60% of India’s crude oil imports originating from the Gulf, any regional conflagration—even one ostensibly mediated by Pakistan—creates massive volatility. Attacks on merchant shipping and energy infrastructure directly threaten India’s balance of payments and fuel inflation.
* The Human Cost: The lives of nearly 9 million Indians residing in the Gulf are tethered to regional stability. Their vulnerability during conflict periods, combined with the loss of Indian lives in recent maritime escalations, forces New Delhi to manage a delicate consular burden that often distracts from larger strategic manoeuvring.
In response to these pressures, India is undergoing a structural recalibration of its foreign policy, often described as a return to the ‘Bombay School’ of thought—a maritime-centric strategy that prioritises the security of sea lanes and regional stability over purely continental concerns.
* Strategic Dimension Shift in India's Approach: Regional Diplomacy Moving from a "reactive" posture to active engagement with regional players to protect maritime trade routes.
* Energy Strategy: Diversifying energy sources and investing in renewable infrastructure to hedge against Middle Eastern volatility.
* Security Framework: Integrating maritime outreach with continental defense, focusing on technological modernization and enhanced surveillance.
* Strategic Autonomy: Reducing reliance on any single superpower, choosing instead to strengthen ties through economic interdependence (e.g., IMEC).
The Pakistan-mediated peace deal highlights a broader, uncomfortable truth: the Middle East is shifting toward a multipolar arrangement where China and regional actors have greater agency.
* The Illusion of Irrelevance: India’s previous assumption that Pakistan was a ‘failing state’ falling behind in the regional race has been challenged. Pakistan's ability to leverage its unique, historical ties with both Tehran and Riyadh proves it still possesses significant diplomatic "spoiler" potential that can impact India's doorstep.
* India’s Strategic Path: India must now navigate the Gulf with a ‘multi-vector’ approach. This involves maintaining its status as a ‘stabilising power’ rather than a ‘disruptionist’.
By focusing on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and deepening technological and security cooperation with Gulf nations, India can ensure that its economic interests are not held hostage by the shifting whims of US-Pakistan relations.
The current climate necessitates that India move beyond its emotional and strategic reliance on traditional alliances. The ‘India way’ must involve a transition from an ‘abstainer’ or passive observer to a ‘decider’. By leaning into its maritime strengths and reinforcing its economic presence in the Gulf, India can insulate its national interests against the transactional and often volatile nature of regional mediation efforts by third parties. New Delhi has also realised that it can’t trust the US in case of a altercation with Pakistan and thus, it continues to build ties with France and Russia. While the US is a one of the biggest trading partners for India, the Trump tariffs have exposed the risks Indian traders face when dealing with an unstable US. Therefore, there is growing need to further diversify the markets and insulate exports and import needs.
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