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The shifting sands of gulf geopolitics: How Pakistan-mediated Iran peace deal affect India's interests in Middle East

India’s long-term investment in its partnership with the United States was predicated on the belief that Washington viewed New Delhi as a vital, indispensable stakeholder in Asian security. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 11:33 AM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 11:33 AM IST
The shifting sands of gulf geopolitics: How Pakistan-mediated Iran peace deal affect India's interests in Middle East
Image Credit: AI for representational purpose

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