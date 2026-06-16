/The shifting sands of gulf geopolitics: How Pakistan-mediated Iran peace deal affect India's interests in Middle East

The current climate necessitates that India move beyond its emotional and strategic reliance on traditional alliances. The ‘India way’ must involve a transition from an ‘abstainer’ or passive observer to a ‘decider’. By leaning into its maritime strengths and reinforcing its economic presence in the Gulf, India can insulate its national interests against the transactional and often volatile nature of regional mediation efforts by third parties. New Delhi has also realised that it can’t trust the US in case of a altercation with Pakistan and thus, it continues to build ties with France and Russia. While the US is a one of the biggest trading partners for India, the Trump tariffs have exposed the risks Indian traders face when dealing with an unstable US. Therefore, there is growing need to further diversify the markets and insulate exports and import needs.