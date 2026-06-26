/The shooting wars between India and Pakistan and the 'Trump' card

By Dr. Manan Dwivedi
The Islamic Republic of Pakistan has been a perennial fly in the ointment for the New Delhi denomination as far as the regional and the Global politics are concerned. The dual and hypocritical policy of United States of America has been that of propagating the interests of the arch Indian antagonist as a “Frontline state” for its interests in the South Asian region also in the larger context of the near neighborhood.
It’s a kind of central element of Pakistan’s foreign policy that if even a natural catastrophe such as that of a a Tsunami, a devastating earthquake or a famine or a flood occurs in the neighboring state then metaphorically speaking the blame falls on some “Black magic Indian hand”. If one delves insides in the series of confrontations between New Delhi and Rawalpindi, then all the way from the Kabailee incursion into the state of Kashmir to the present day Pahal gam massacre leading up to the Indian riposte of the order of Operation Sindoor, India has never been the aggressor country. It has always been observed and witnessed by the International comity of states that New Delhi has always only defended its territorial integrity and sovereignty.
One onerous incident which brought the India Pakistan relationship, if any survives today has been the audacity with which President Trump permitted the American soil in Florida, Tampa to be used by the Paki Premier, Shahbaz Shareef to threaten New Delhi only on its unilateral abrogation and annulment of the Indus Water Treaty. The hyphenation done by Washington between India and Pakistan vis a vis the core theme of America has already caused repeated heartburns in the Indian people and its Diplomatic, political Defense apparatuses.
Similarly, in the recent past, the former Paki emissary to US, UK and United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, in a piece in the Pakistani national daily, The Dawn, has challenged India and heaped India with an allegation of not responding to the Paksitan’s peace proposals which according to her is of the significant causes for the upkeep of friendly and workable relationship between the twin nations which always have been part of an armaments race, strategic and regional rivalry between the twin neighboring states. Lest it ought not to be forgotten that PM Modi in his first tenure in 2015 broke his diplomatic journey from Russia to New Delhi and participated in the marriage of the Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Nawaz Shareef as a symbolic and emblematic gesture to prepare a ground for the initiation of crucial talks and negotiations for a normalization of the bilateral ties between both the nations. How else can the positive and affirmative stand-point of New Delhi be expressed?
Also, as a related fact, in response of the India’s peace and normalcy initiatives, Paksitan responded by b;owing off a bus filled with Indian defense personnel and then the massacre of innocent lives in Pahalgam occurred, further driving a nail in the coffin of the India Pakistan bilateral ties. The blame is all there to be heaped on to the Paki act of aiding, abating, training and financing the terror camps in places in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir such as Muridke where open terror shops are rum by the Paki ISI and the Army headquarters in Rawalpindi. Thus, Preemption becomes the much needed policy for New Delhi if the perennial irritant of cross border terrorism has to be curbed in the roots itself and as the popular saying goes, “This is the New India where we don’t wait for the enemy to harm us but we enter the enemy territory and become the non state terror actors.” Its this transformation in the nation’s Pakistan Policy which has earned the Government, its, much needed kudos and appreciation, both domestically and Globally, too.
The new development that Pakistan has emerged as a new negotiator and peace mid wife between Tehran and Washington, is another alarming geo political development for New Delhi. If one looks in the past, then, President Trump, though he himself is to be blamed, encouraged India in his Trump 1.0 for New Delhi to take up a leadership and a more proactive role in the comity of nations if the actuals of the power and third world’s leadership of New Delhi has to become a reality. Thus, India could have entered the fray much earlier not because of the generosity of President Trump, but one need to analyze a geo political development in 1950’s.
In the initial heated days of the Cold War, it was President Dwight Eisenhower who officially invited New Delhi yto join the regional political and security groupings such as NATO, CENTO and SEATO but at that point of time India was involved in the Ivory tower policy of donning the leadership hat of decolonization and non alignment because of which our nation did not accept the offer hailing from the portals of the White House. Now, years later in 2025-26, MEA has played its balancing card well by keeping the Americans at bay in relation to the US ban on India in relation to the Russian energy supplies to India. In summation it can be argued that in the light of the shooting wars between New Delhi and Rawalpindi, the peace carriage will take an indefinitely long time to arrive, if, Pakistan does not mend its nefarious and meddling ways. As long as there remains a need for Projects like, “ Dhurandhar”, normalcy between the twin nations and open hearted and warm responses from New Delhi will be improbable developments.
(Dr Manan Dwivedi is faculty, International Relations and International Organizations, Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi. The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author.)
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