/The shooting wars between India and Pakistan and the 'Trump' card

Also, as a related fact, in response of the India’s peace and normalcy initiatives, Paksitan responded by b;owing off a bus filled with Indian defense personnel and then the massacre of innocent lives in Pahalgam occurred, further driving a nail in the coffin of the India Pakistan bilateral ties. The blame is all there to be heaped on to the Paki act of aiding, abating, training and financing the terror camps in places in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir such as Muridke where open terror shops are rum by the Paki ISI and the Army headquarters in Rawalpindi. Thus, Preemption becomes the much needed policy for New Delhi if the perennial irritant of cross border terrorism has to be curbed in the roots itself and as the popular saying goes, “This is the New India where we don’t wait for the enemy to harm us but we enter the enemy territory and become the non state terror actors.” Its this transformation in the nation’s Pakistan Policy which has earned the Government, its, much needed kudos and appreciation, both domestically and Globally, too.