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The shooting wars between India and Pakistan and the 'Trump' card

The new development that Pakistan has emerged as a new negotiator and peace mid wife between Tehran and Washington, is another alarming geo political development for New Delhi.

Published: Jun 26, 2026, 04:14 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 04:22 PM IST
The shooting wars between India and Pakistan and the 'Trump' card
Image Credit: X/White House

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