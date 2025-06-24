The Stealth Traitor? How A Mumbai-Born Genius Built America’s Stealth Bomber – Then Sold Its Secrets To China

New Delhi/Washington: When B-2 stealth bombers lit up Iranian skies few days back this month with surgical precision, it was hailed as a show of unmatched American firepower. But halfway across the world, at a secretive base near Xinjiang, China was testing a shadow of its own – a ghost-shaped aircraft that bore an eerie resemblance to the B-2. Its wingspan, contours and heat-suppressing frame looked familiar for a reason.

That reason? Noshir Gowadia.

A soft-spoken engineer raised in Mumbai, Gowadia had once walked the hallways of Northrop with the kind of clearance few ever get. He helped design the very stealth propulsion system that makes the B-2 near-invisible to radar and infrared sensors. And years later, when he lost his security clearance and faced financial ruin, he turned that knowledge into a weapon for the highest bidder.

The Rise of a Quiet Genius

Born in 1944 to a Parsi family in Bombay, Gowadia was a prodigy. He emigrated to the United States at 19 and earned degrees in aeronautics. By 1970, he was at Northrop, working on a classified stealth programme called “Blueberry Milkshake”.

For years, he fine-tuned the B-2’s propulsion geometry, designing a nozzle that suppressed both radar and heat signatures. In his own words, “The entire geometry came from me.”

In 1986, illness forced Gowadia out. He launched a consulting firm, briefly stayed in touch with U.S. defense projects and then vanished from headlines. Behind closed doors, however, he grew bitter. He believed he had been sidelined. At some point in the early 2000s, disillusionment met desperation.

He was drowning in mortgage payments for a multimillion-dollar mansion in Maui. And China had questions about stealth.

The Secret Deals Begin

Between 2003 and 2004, Gowadia made multiple trips to China. Under aliases like “Catch a Monkey”, he met officials, provided drawings and guided engineers through exhaust signature reduction – lessons straight from the B-2 playbook.

He was not doing it for ideology. He was paid $110,000. According to America’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) records, he used the cash to pay down his home loan. When customs flagged a shipment of documents and an “antique desk”, the truth began to unravel.

The Fall

In October 2005, federal agents raided his home and uncovered hundreds of sensitive files. The FBI had found its mole. By 2011, he was convicted on 14 counts of espionage, export violations and lying to federal authorities. He was sentenced to 32 years in a Colorado supermax prison.

His son, Ashton, still argues the case was flawed, accusing investigators of manipulating evidence. But the aircraft seen in recent Chinese satellite photos tells its own story.

On May 14, 2025, satellite images from Malan Airbase in Xinjiang revealed a flying-wing aircraft parked near newly constructed hangars. Analysts believe it is part of the H-20 bomber program or an experimental stealth drone.

Its wingspan? Almost identical to the B-2. Its design? Tail-less, smooth and heat-resistant. Its origins? Likely rooted in what Gowadia handed over two decades ago.

Back in Action

Meanwhile, the B-2 is far from retired. On the night of June 17, seven of them lifted off from U.S. soil under Operation Midnight Hammer. Hours later, Iranian nuclear sites at Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan were cratered.

In military terms, the B-2 still reigns supreme. But what is rising over Xinjiang might eventually share the skies.

In the end, Gowadia’s betrayal was not just a personal fall. It was a relay baton passed across borders from a desk in California to a wind tunnel in Chengdu. And now, possibly, to the skies over Asia.