The 'Stomach Flu' Surge: Over 100 Students Fall Ill As Norovirus Grips South China School

The Guangdong province health department in south China confirmed a norovirus outbreak that has left 103 students in a senior high school infected. The outbreak occurred in Xinghui Middle School in Foshan.

According to the authorities, although the figures for infection are high, there have not been any serious or fatal cases. Everyone infected is currently in a stable health situation.

Immediate Response And Containment

Local health departments acted quickly to contain the virus. The campus of the school has been thoroughly disinfected, and the following steps have been taken by the health department:

Health Monitoring: Regular attendance monitoring and symptoms checking on all students.

Epidemiological Survey

There is an ongoing investigation to identify the actual origin of the infection.

Observation: The students who have been affected are closely monitored for signs of dehydration and/or deteriorating symptoms.

A Seasonal Threat In Guangdong

According to disease control departments in the provinces, Guangdong Province has entered the peak period for norovirus outbreaks. Norovirus outbreaks usually peak in Guangdong Province between October and March.

Noroviruses are extremely contagious and responsible for the largest number of cases of acute gastroenteritis globally. Noroviruses are commonly known as the "stomach flu"; however, they have no association with the flu virus because they target the intestinal tract instead of the respiratory tract.

Global Effects And Symptoms

Norovirus is famously known to spread extremely fast among densely packed populations such as those found in schools and hospitals. The important points regarding the virus are:

Common Symptoms: Vomiting, Diarrhea, and Abdominal Pain

Global Burden: It is estimated that there are 685 million cases annually, resulting in 200,000 deaths, mainly in low-income nations.

Economic Cost: This leads to a total annual cost, on average, of $60 billion for healthcare and lost productivity worldwide.

This virus was discovered after an outbreak occurred in Norwalk, Ohio, in 1968, and since its discovery, it is presently regarded as number one with respect to causing cases of foodborne illness throughout many countries around the world, including the United States of America.

Expert Advice On Prevention

Health experts have noted that, due to the fact that the virus is very resilient and easily transmitted, personal and domestic hygiene practices, such as washing one's hands, are often less effective against norovirus than they are against other germs.

