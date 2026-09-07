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The strait of silence: How US naval blockade and sanctions are choking Iran to death

Iran is facing falling oil exports, weaker trade and rising import costs. Disruptions are also affecting medicines, fuel and food supplies, adding to inflation and higher living costs for households.

Written ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 12:02 AM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 12:02 AM IST
The strait of silence: How US naval blockade and sanctions are choking Iran to death
Image Credit: Representational image. (Mehr News gency)

About the Author

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar is a senior sub-editor at Zee News English with more than 14 years of experience in journalism. He specialises in politics, policies, data science, international affairs, internal security, strategic studies and environmental reporting, and is known for his strong editorial judgement and clarity-driven storytelling. Over the years, he has worked across some of India’s leading media organisations, including Daily Bhaskar, Firstpost, India Times, National Herald and Outlook, contributing to both field reporting and newsroom desk leadership roles. He has extensively covered three Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi, delivering on-ground political insights and data-backed analysis. His work in political and conflict reporting has earned him professional recognition and industry awards. Backed by a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, he contributes to the production of accurate, contextual and impactful journalism that helps readers understand complex national and global developments with clarity and confidence. He can be reached out at tarique.anwar@india.com.

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The strait of silence: How US naval blockade and sanctions are choking Iran to death
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