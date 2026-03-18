The Taj Mahal and Rs 2,41,257: Why the US is offering Indians money and free flights to return home - Explained

In a unique initiative aimed at tackling illegal immigration, US immigration authorities are offering undocumented Indian migrants Rs 2,41,257 ($2,600) along with free flight tickets to return to their home country. The move is part of a voluntary “self-deportation” programme being promoted by the US administration.

Officials say the programme is designed to encourage voluntary return instead of forced deportation.

The campaign has drawn widespread attention for an unusual reason - the use of the Taj Mahal in its messaging to encourage Indians to consider returning home.

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In a post on X, the US Department of Homeland Security said, “You can go home with a fresh start! Receive a FREE flight home and a $2,600 exit bonus when you use CBP Home to self-deport.”

The outreach campaign is also targeting migrants from countries such as China and Colombia. The initiative is part of former US President Donald Trump’s broader push to curb illegal immigration, with Washington intensifying enforcement measures in recent months.

According to officials, the administration is projecting the self-deportation programme as a financially practical alternative. Department of Homeland Security estimates suggest that forcibly deporting a migrant costs nearly $18,000, while facilitating voluntary return costs roughly $5,000, News18 reported.

Authorities believe the incentive-based approach could reduce enforcement costs while encouraging undocumented migrants to leave the country on their own.

(This is a developing story.)