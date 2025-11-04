The Untold Story Of Adarsh Behera’s An Indian Man Kidnapped In Sudan, Shocking Abduction

Sudan: A 36-year-old Indian man, identified as Adarsh Behera, has reportedly been abducted by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Al Fashir, amid the ongoing civil war that has devastated the country. Sudan’s ambassador to India, Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom, said efforts are underway to secure Behera’s safe release.

Al Fashir, which recently fell to the RSF after an 18-month siege, was the military’s last remaining stronghold in the Darfur region. Sources told PTI that Behera may have been taken to Nyala, another RSF controlled area in South Darfur.

Originally from Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha, Behera had moved to Sudan three years ago to work at the Sukarati Plastic Factory. His wife, speaking to NDTV, said the couple have two young sons, aged eight and three.

A video shared by the outlet showed Behera seated between two RSF soldiers, with one of them asking him, “Do you know Shah Rukh Khan?” a chilling reminder of how unpredictable the situation in the war torn nation has become.

An Indian national, Adarsh Behera from Odisha was kidnapped by Rapid Support Forces militiamen.#sudan pic.twitter.com/9xRIW6VZVp — World Monitor (@WorldMonitor247) November 3, 2025

Sudan Envoy Assures Efforts To Secure Release Of Kidnapped Indian

In statements to ANI, The Sudanese Ambassador to India, Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom, assured that his government is making efforts to secure Adarsh Behera’s safe return.

In his remarks to ANI, Ambassador Eltom said, "We have seen the reports of the Indian national who was abducted by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), but we are not in a position to confirm such reports. We pray that they keep him safe.

He also added "This militia is notorious for the atrocities that it can commit, but we hope that they will make sure that he's safe and sound. We, as a government, are ready to play any role in ensuring his safe return to India, and we'll cooperate with the Indian authorities. We'll offer everything that we can in order to ensure his return safely to India".

Sudan War Till Now

More than 150,000 people have died in the conflict across the country, and about 12 million have fled their homes in what the United Nations has called the world's largest humanitarian crisis, as per BBC Reports.

The conflict erupted in April 2023 following a fierce power struggle between Sudan’s military leadership and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).