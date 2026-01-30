Then and now: How US military build-up near Iran stacks up against June 2025 attacks

US-Iran Tensions: The United States is once again moving major military assets closer to Iran, a development that analysts say deserves close attention given what happened earlier this month. The scale, timing and choice of deployments have raised questions about whether Washington is positioning itself for another military operation against Tehran.

At the centre of the latest build-up is the USS Abraham Lincoln, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier that has entered the Arabian Sea as part of a movement of US naval and air force assets into the region. The deployment echoes earlier patterns seen before past US strikes, including the intense 12-day Iran-Israel war in June 2025, when Washington openly backed Tel Aviv and launched attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The United States has followed similar approaches before. Late last year, American forces assembled military assets in the Caribbean weeks before carrying out strikes on Venezuelan boats accused, without evidence, of drug trafficking. That escalation later resulted in a military operation on January 3, when Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, along with his wife, was captured from Caracas and taken to New York.

The fresh US posture comes as unrest grows inside Iran. Mass protests erupted in late December as people first rallied against the collapsing currency and then demanded regime change. Iranian security forces were accused of brutally suppressing demonstrations. The United Nations special rapporteur on Iran said at least 5,000 protesters were killed, with thousands more detained.

US President Donald Trump publicly seized on the unrest, issuing warnings to Iran’s leadership and telling demonstrators that “help is on its way”. He also threatened military action if Tehran carried out executions of detained protesters.

But soon he softened his tone and said Iranian authorities had assured him there would be no executions. When protests were finally crushed last week, he claimed planned executions were halted because of his intervention, a claim Iran has disputed.

Even so, Trump’s language and the unusual concentration of US forces off Iran’s coast have fuelled speculation that military action may still be under consideration.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One last Thursday, Trump said US forces had been moved into position “just in case”. “We have a massive fleet heading in that direction, and maybe we won’t have to use it,” he said.

He also warned that if Iran went ahead with executions, American military action would make June’s strikes on Iranian nuclear sites “look like peanuts”.

What US forces are now in the region?

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Monday that the USS Abraham Lincoln had been deployed to the Middle East to “promote regional security and stability”. The carrier left its home port in San Diego in November and had been operating in the South China Sea until last week.

While the CENTCOM did not give more details, the timing suggests that the United States is moving major naval forces closer to Iran as tensions rise.

A day later, the US Air Forces Central Command (AFCENT) announced “multi-day readiness” drills across its areas of responsibility, which span roughly 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa where US forces are stationed.

“These drills will enhance our ability to deploy forces and assets, strengthen partnerships and prepare for flexible responses,” the AFCENT said in a statement.

Lieutenant General Derek France, the command’s head, added, “This is about upholding our commitment to maintaining combat-ready Airmen and the disciplined execution required to keep airpower available when and where it is needed.”

No details were given about where or when the drills would take place.

The United States already maintains a vast military presence in the Middle East. Since 2024, it has expanded its footprint as part of efforts to deter Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen, who have targeted Israel-linked commercial shipping in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

By June 2025, about 40,000 US service members were stationed across the region, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. The United States operates eight permanent bases in Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and the United Arab Emirates, with additional facilities in Oman and Turkiye.

Iran directly targeted US interests during the June 2025 war. On June 23, Tehran fired missiles at Qatar’s Al Udeid air base, which hosts American troops, in response to US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites the previous day. No casualties were reported, and satellite imagery showed US aircraft had been moved out of harm’s way in advance.

Analysts widely viewed Iran’s response as symbolic rather than escalatory.

What can USS Abraham Lincoln do?

The USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) acts as a floating airbase and serves as the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 3. The formation typically includes between 6,000 and 7,000 sailors and marines.

Stretching 333 metres and powered by nuclear reactors, the carrier can operate for decades without refuelling. Despite its size, it is capable of sustained high-speed movement, travelling at over 56 kilometres per hour, allowing it to reposition rapidly during combat operations.

At least three Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers are escorting the carrier. These warships are designed for speed and protection and can launch Tomahawk cruise missiles for land strikes while also providing ballistic missile defence.

The destroyers include the USS Frank E Petersen Jr, which is equipped with advanced missile launch systems, the USS Spruance, known for powerful radar and sensor capabilities and armed with multiple missile types, including anti-submarine weapons, and USS Michael Murphy, a newer vessel in the same class.

Carrier strike groups often also include a guided-missile cruiser, an attack submarine and a supply ship. The USS Mobile Bay cruiser is commonly deployed along with the Abraham Lincoln, though it is unclear whether it has joined the present mission.

Known as Carrier Air Wing 9 or the “Shoguns”, the carrier’s air wing previously carried out multiple strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen in 2024. The wing consists of eight to nine squadrons and around 65 aircraft (mainly F/A-18E Super Hornet fighters that are capable of precision strikes, surveillance and aerial refueling).

How US struck Iran in June 2025

In the early hours of June 22, 2025, US forces launched coordinated attacks on three Iranian nuclear facilities under ‘Operation Midnight Hammer’. Around 4,000 personnel took part in the mission.

The targets were Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. US assessments later concluded that Iran’s nuclear programme had suffered severe damage.

A heavily fortified enrichment facility buried deep inside a mountain, Fordow was struck by 12 Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs dropped by seven B-2 stealth bombers. Each 13,000-kilogram GBU-57 bomb is designed to penetrate up to 60 metres underground before detonating.

Natanz, Iran’s second-largest enrichment site, was also hit by two bunker-buster bombs.

At Isfahan, a research facility, more than 24 Tomahawk missiles were launched from a US submarine, believed to be the USS Georgia.

President Trump later disclosed that F-35 and F-22 fighter jets had entered Iranian airspace ahead of the strikes to prepare for any retaliation. A total of 125 aircraft were involved, all of which withdrew before Iran could respond.

The operation was the first time the United States directly bombed targets inside Iran. Previous confrontations, including the 2020 killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, took place outside Iranian territory.

In the days before the June attack, unusual military movements were visible. On June 21, six B-2 bombers were deployed toward Guam, a move later revealed to be a decoy to preserve surprise. Two carrier strike groups, centred on the USS Carl Vinson and the USS Nimitz, were positioned in the Arabian Sea, while the USS Thomas Hudner destroyer was moved to the eastern Mediterranean.

Could US strike Iran again?

Some analysts believe the current build-up suggests the United States is keeping military options open, possibly for a limited strike aimed at Iran’s leadership after its crackdown on protests.

They say that Trump could justify military action as an effort to protect civilians, even raising the possibility of regime change, but the risks would be high. If America launches attacks, possibly with a regime change endgame, Tehran is likely to directly increase the cost to Trump in an election year by targeting American soldiers stationed across the Middle East.

Iran has the ability to retaliate by hitting oil infrastructure, disrupting shipping lanes or striking US allies such as Israel.

Although Tehran chose not to escalate after the June 2025 strikes, experts cautioned against assuming restraint would be repeated. If its regime stability comes under unprecedented existential threat from ground-up pressure domestically and bombing from the skies, the Islamic Republic is likely to use all its cards before they lose them, they argue.

Others believe that the chances of an imminent strike appear low. It is hard to imagine that a strike is imminent. The protests have already been crushed. They added that military action would be costly and that Washington lacks a clear end goal.

They also warned that civilians would pay the highest price if diplomacy collapses. The regime, or its remnants, might survive and become more repressive towards their own people and more aggressive in the region, they said.