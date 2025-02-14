As Modi, Trump Talk Trade Deal, US President Calls Indian PM A 'Tough Negotiator'

Modi In US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a wide randing talks with US President Donald Trump following which the two leaders held a joint press conference. As expected, there was an increased emphasis on bridging the trade gap and reducing the tariffs. As Indian and the US officials reached mutually acceptable solutions to the most of the issues, Trump praised Modi adding that the Indian PM is a tough negotiator.

During the press conference, when asked who among them was a tougher negotiator, Trump said, "He (PM Narendra Modi) is a much tougher negotiator than me and he is a much better negotiator than me. There is not even a contest."

Trump announced that India and the United States have agreed to collaborate on developing the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), calling it one of the greatest trade routes. According to him, the corridor will extend from Israel to Italy and further to the United States.

"We agreed to work together to help build one of the greatest trade routes in all of history. It will run from India to Israel to Italy and onward to the US, connecting our partners, roads, railways and undersea cables, many many undersea cables. It is a big development. It is a lot of money going to be spent and we have already spent some but we are going to be spending a lot more in order to stay advanced and stay the leader. I am pleased to report that with today's announcements, the friendship between the US and India is the strongest, I believe it has ever been. I think our relationship is the best it's ever been between two leaders of two countries," said Trump.

The IMEC consists of an Eastern Corridor linking India to the Gulf region and a Northern Corridor connecting the Gulf to Europe. It will integrate railways, a ship-rail transit network, and road transport routes. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the project was signed during the 2023 G20 Summit in India by India, the U.S., Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the European Union, Italy, France, and Germany.

In another key announcement, President Trump stated that the U.S. will expand its military sales to India, with a long-term plan to supply F-35 Stealth fighters. He also reaffirmed the country’s commitment to the Quad alliance, emphasizing its role in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Starting this year, we will increase military sales to India by many billions of dollars. We are also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F35 Stealth fighters. In 2017, my administration revived and reinvigorated the Quad security partnership...Prime Minister and I reaffirm the strong cooperation among the United States, India, Australia and Japan, and it's really crucial to maintain peace, prosperity, tranquillity in the Indo-Pacific," Trump further said.

The US President further announced agreements on energy import agreements and trade routes. "The Prime Minister and I also reached an important agreement on energy that will ensure the US to be the leading supplier of oil and natural gas to India, hopefully, the number one supplier. In the groundbreaking development for the US nuclear industry, India is also reforming laws to welcome US nuclear technology, which is at the highest level in the Indian market," Trump said.