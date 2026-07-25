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'There's a military exit or smarter strategy': Trump says US in talks with Iran amid ongoing strikes

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office after the 13th consecutive night of US strikes on Iranian targets, Trump said diplomatic channels remained open despite the ongoing conflict.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 06:53 AM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 06:53 AM IST
'There's a military exit or smarter strategy': Trump says US in talks with Iran amid ongoing strikes
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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