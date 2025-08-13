These 5 Countries Can Attack Anywhere On Earth; India Misses Out, Surprise Contender Emerges

New Delhi: In today’s complex geopolitical landscape, a handful of nations possess the rare capability to launch missile strikes anywhere on the globe. India does not figure among these elite few, but its missile programme is advancing with an aim to enhance regional deterrence and defense reach. Here is a closer look at the countries equipped with true global strike potential and how India compares.

Global tensions have heightened in recent years, prompting countries to modernise and expand their military arsenals. Among these, long-range missile systems have emerged as a critical factor in projecting power and securing strategic interests. Only five nations have demonstrated the ability to carry out strikes anywhere on earth.

Russia tops this list with some of the world’s most formidable missile technologies. Its RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile boasts an impressive range of approximately 18,000 kilometres. It is capable of reaching targets across continents.

In addition, its nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile claims an unlimited operational range. It represents a leap in strategic weaponry.

The United States holds a similarly commanding position. The Minuteman III missile, with a range exceeding 13,000 kilometres, serves as a cornerstone of the U.S. nuclear triad.

Complementing this is a vast network of nuclear-powered submarines, which are equipped with long-range missiles and capable of launching strikes from virtually anywhere at sea. These submarines provide unparalleled flexibility and deterrence.

China has invested heavily in extending its missile reach as well. One of its most advanced systems, the DF-41 missile reportedly covers distances between 12,000 and 15,000 kilometres. This gives Beijing the ability to target almost any location worldwide, highlighting its growing military ambitions.

The United Kingdom maintains global strike capability through its Trident II missile system, which has been deployed on its nuclear submarines. These missiles can reach targets up to 12,000 kilometres away, effectively placing much of the world within the UK’s operational radius.

France also possesses significant reach with its M51 submarine-launched ballistic missiles, capable of striking targets beyond 10,000 kilometres. The country’s strategic arsenal ensures it remains a key player in global deterrence frameworks.

Though limited in range compared to these nations, North Korea has developed missiles capable of reaching large parts of the world but lacks the full global coverage that nuclear-powered submarines provide.

India ranks seventh globally in missile strike capability. While Indian missile systems do not now have global reach, they cover nearly all of Asia and focus heavily on countering regional threats, particularly from China.

Recent advancements have notably extended India’s missile range, reflecting its commitment to strengthening defense capabilities.

Pakistan, by contrast, remains further behind in this strategic competition.

India’s missile programme continues to evolve rapidly, seeking to bridge capability gaps and enhance deterrence. Although not among the handful of nations with truly global strike potential, India’s growing missile reach and technological advancements reinforce its standing as a significant regional power in South Asia.