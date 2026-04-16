These countries are behind India’s time zone, and the time gap might surprise you

Ever wondered why your friend in another country replies hours later even though you texted instantly? The answer lies in time zones. India follows Indian Standard Time (IST), which is UTC +5:30—and a large part of the world actually runs behind it.

From nearby neighbors to countries across oceans, here's a fascinating look at who’s living in the “past” compared to India.

What does “Behind India” really mean?

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Being behind India’s time zone simply means the clock shows an earlier time in that country. So when it’s evening in India, it could still be afternoon—or even morning—elsewhere.

For example, when it’s 8 PM in India, parts of Europe are just finishing lunch, and the United States might still be waking up.

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Just a step behind: India’s Neighbours

Some countries are only slightly behind India:

Pakistan – 30 minutes behind

Afghanistan – 1 hour behind

United Arab Emirates – 1 hour 30 minutes behind

The difference is small, but enough to affect flight timings and business calls.

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A Few Hours Back: The Middle East and Beyond

As you move west, the gap widens:

Saudi Arabia – 2 hours 30 minutes behind

Turkey – 2 hours 30 minutes behind

Egypt – 3 hours 30 minutes behind

This is why prime-time TV or live events often air at very different hours across regions.

Europe: Living Half a Day Behind (Almost!)

Europe is significantly behind India:

United Kingdom – 5 hours 30 minutes behind

Germany – 4 hours 30 minutes behind

France – 4 hours 30 minutes behind

So when India is wrapping up the day, Europe is still in the middle of it.

The Big Gap: America Is Almost a Day Behind

Now comes the most surprising part—countries across the Atlantic Ocean:

United States – 10 to 15 hours behind

Canada – up to 13 hours behind

Brazil – 8 hours 30 minutes behind

This means when it’s midnight in India, it’s still morning or afternoon in parts of the US.

Why different time zones in the world?

Different time zones exist because the Earth rotates on its axis, causing different parts of the world to experience daylight and darkness at different times. To manage this, the world is divided into multiple time zones based on longitude, with a standard reference set at Greenwich (GMT/UTC).

This system ensures that daily activities like work, travel, and communication align with local daylight hours

Fun Fact: If you travel west from India, you technically go back in time! For instance, flying from India to the United Kingdom means you arrive at a time earlier than your departure (local time).