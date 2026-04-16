These countries are behind India’s time zone, and the time gap might surprise you
The world is divided into 24 primary time zones, each roughly 15 degrees longitude apart, spanning 360 degrees.
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Ever wondered why your friend in another country replies hours later even though you texted instantly? The answer lies in time zones. India follows Indian Standard Time (IST), which is UTC +5:30—and a large part of the world actually runs behind it.
From nearby neighbors to countries across oceans, here's a fascinating look at who’s living in the “past” compared to India.
What does “Behind India” really mean?
Being behind India’s time zone simply means the clock shows an earlier time in that country. So when it’s evening in India, it could still be afternoon—or even morning—elsewhere.
For example, when it’s 8 PM in India, parts of Europe are just finishing lunch, and the United States might still be waking up.
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Just a step behind: India’s Neighbours
Some countries are only slightly behind India:
Pakistan – 30 minutes behind
Afghanistan – 1 hour behind
United Arab Emirates – 1 hour 30 minutes behind
The difference is small, but enough to affect flight timings and business calls.
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A Few Hours Back: The Middle East and Beyond
As you move west, the gap widens:
Saudi Arabia – 2 hours 30 minutes behind
Turkey – 2 hours 30 minutes behind
Egypt – 3 hours 30 minutes behind
This is why prime-time TV or live events often air at very different hours across regions.
Europe: Living Half a Day Behind (Almost!)
Europe is significantly behind India:
United Kingdom – 5 hours 30 minutes behind
Germany – 4 hours 30 minutes behind
France – 4 hours 30 minutes behind
So when India is wrapping up the day, Europe is still in the middle of it.
The Big Gap: America Is Almost a Day Behind
Now comes the most surprising part—countries across the Atlantic Ocean:
United States – 10 to 15 hours behind
Canada – up to 13 hours behind
Brazil – 8 hours 30 minutes behind
This means when it’s midnight in India, it’s still morning or afternoon in parts of the US.
Why different time zones in the world?
Different time zones exist because the Earth rotates on its axis, causing different parts of the world to experience daylight and darkness at different times. To manage this, the world is divided into multiple time zones based on longitude, with a standard reference set at Greenwich (GMT/UTC).
This system ensures that daily activities like work, travel, and communication align with local daylight hours
Fun Fact: If you travel west from India, you technically go back in time! For instance, flying from India to the United Kingdom means you arrive at a time earlier than your departure (local time).
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