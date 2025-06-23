These Four Countries Ready For War In Space, And They Have Already Shot Down Satellites

New Delhi: After dominating land and sea, the world’s military focus is now shifting upwards – toward space. What was once the realm of science, communication and exploration is now quietly turning into the next frontier of warfare. A handful of countries are not only building space surveillance networks and deploying military satellites, but also preparing for possible battles by developing and testing weapons that can destroy enemy satellites.

Here’s a closer look at the four countries that have already demonstrated their ability to strike in space by deliberately destroying their own satellites, sending a signal to the rest of the world.

United States

The United States was the first to show the world what an anti-satellite (ASAT) weapon could do. Back in 1985, the U.S. Air Force used an F-15 fighter jet to launch a missile that successfully destroyed one of its own satellites.

Since then, the United States has built the largest and most sophisticated network of GPS, surveillance and reconnaissance satellites in orbit. Washington’s space capabilities are unmatched in terms of both quantity and precision.

Russia

Russia, once a space pioneer as part of the former Soviet Union, continues to remain a major force in the militarisation of space. Over the years, it has conducted several low-profile ASAT tests.

In December 2021, the United States accused Russia of destroying one of its own satellites using an ASAT missile, which resulted in a massive cloud of debris – threatening other satellites and the International Space Station. That incident raised global alarms about the growing dangers of space militarisation.

China

China joined the elite space warfare club in 2007 by launching a missile that destroyed one of its own defunct weather satellites in low Earth orbit. The event left behind a huge trail of space debris, drawing criticism from space agencies around the world. It also signaled Beijing’s arrival as a serious space power.

In the years since, China has continued to expand its military space programmes, launching dozens of military satellites and developing capabilities that could one day be used in space-based conflicts.

India

India’s entry into the field came in March 2019, when it carried out ‘Mission Shakti’, a successful ASAT test that targeted and destroyed a satellite in low-Earth orbit.

Carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the test put India among the few countries with demonstrable space strike capabilities.

Though India has repeatedly said its intentions are peaceful and defensive, the test was a reminder of New Delhi’s growing strategic edge.

What This Means

Space is no longer just about exploration or navigation. These demonstrations show that if tensions rise on Earth, satellites in space, critical for communication, navigation, military coordination and intelligence, could become prime targets. The four countries listed above have made it clear that they are ready to fight in space if the time comes. And they are not just testing the waters, they have already taken the shot.

As technology advances and geopolitical rivalries grow more intense, the silent skies above might no longer remain so silent.