'They are helpless now': Pak Senator mocks UAE on loan repayment, warns it of 'Akhand Bharat' risk

Pakistan Senator Mushahid Hussain offered a provocative defence of Pakistan's move to repay its multi-billion dollar debt to the United Arab Emirates, framing the repayment not as a financial obligation, but as an act of "brotherly rescue" for a nation he claims is currently "stuck and helpless."

Senator Mushahid Hussain, in an interview with Dunya News, reflected on a growing friction between Pakistan's traditional diplomatic alliances and its recent strategic shifts, especially regarding Iran.

He argued that Pakistan has a moral responsibility to support the UAE during what he described as its time of crisis. Hussain dismissed critics of the repayment, asserting that Pakistan is stepping up to help a brother in need. He highlighted the historical role Pakistan played in the UAE's foundation, dating back to the era of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

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"Pakistan took the right decision. Our UAE brothers are in need and helpless. We took loans from them and are repaying them in times of crisis. We have always helped them. Pakistan played an important role in building the UAE. We trained their armed forces. We have good relations since the time of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (the founding father and first president of the United Arab Emirates)," said Hussain.

Hussain reminded viewers that Pakistan played a pivotal role in "building the UAE," specifically noting that Pakistani expertise was instrumental in training the UAE's armed forces. To justify his description of the UAE's "crisis," Hussain pointed to massive financial outflows and regional instability: He alleged that the UAE gave $150 billion (Dedh Kharab) to U.S. President Donald Trump, implying a significant drain on their reserves.

He further cited the UAE's involvement in the ongoing conflicts in Yemen and Sudan as factors that have exhausted their resources and left them in a vulnerable position.

"They are stuck and helpless now. They gave US President Donald Trump USD 150 billion. They are also stuck in wars in Yemen and Sudan. It's our responsibility to help them," said Hussain.

The most controversial part of the Senator's remarks was his "brotherly advice" regarding the UAE's demographics and its warming relationship with India. Hussain pointed to the large Indian expatriate population as a potential long-term threat to the UAE's sovereignty.

"Your population is 10 million; out of that, 4.3 million are from India," Hussain noted. "Pay attention that the friendly ties with them do not land you up as part of Akhand Bharat."

The Senator's remarks come at a delicate time for Pakistan-UAE relations, as the Gulf nation has shifted toward a more transactional foreign policy, demanding the repayment of $3.5 billion in loans.

By framing the repayment as "Pakistan helping a struggling friend," Hussain appears to be attempting to flip the narrative from one of Pakistani economic weakness to one of Pakistani moral and historical superiority.

The decision comes as Pakistan prepares to return USD 3.5 billion in loans to the UAE before the month's end, according to a senior Pakistani official cited by Dawn. The official described the repayment as a matter of "national dignity," emphasising that it takes precedence over potential financial strain. "The amount will be returned as soon as possible," the official added, highlighting that "national dignity could not be compromised for financial considerations."

The funds in question were part of external financial assistance provided in 2019 through the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, aimed at stabilising Pakistan's balance of payments.

Reports indicate that Abu Dhabi has requested immediate settlement, prompting Islamabad to expedite the repayment process despite potential domestic economic consequences.

Pakistan is currently participating in an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme that requires it to secure approximately USD 12.5 billion in rollovers from key international partners, including China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. These funds are crucial to maintaining adequate reserve levels and meeting ongoing external financing obligations.

Current figures place Pakistan's central bank reserves at around USD 16.3 billion. Repaying USD 3.5 billion could reduce these reserves by nearly 18 per cent, significantly weakening the country's external buffer and import cover. Officials acknowledged the strain, according to Dawn, but stressed that the repayment decision aligns with bilateral considerations and the UAE's insistence on timely settlement.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Finance Ministry reassured the public through a post on X that it is "continuously monitoring and managing Pakistan's external flows to ensure stable foreign exchange reserves," reflecting the government's effort to maintain financial stability amidst challenging circumstances.