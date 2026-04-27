'They failed, now they're asking to talk': Araghchi reveals Iran is considering US negotiation request

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday said the US has sought negotiations because it was unable to achieve any of its goals against Iran, as Tehran stood up against the world’s greatest superpower. He added that Iran is currently considering the request for talks.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 09:07 PM IST | Source: Bureau