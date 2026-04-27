'They failed, now they're asking to talk': Araghchi reveals Iran is considering US negotiation request
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday said the US has sought negotiations because it was unable to achieve any of its goals against Iran, as Tehran stood up against the world’s greatest superpower. He added that Iran is currently considering the request for talks.
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday said the US has sought negotiations because it was unable to achieve any of its goals against Iran, as Tehran stood up against the world’s greatest superpower. He added that Iran is currently considering the request for talks.
“It is clear that Iran has stood up against the world's greatest superpower, and they have not achieved even one of their goals. This is why they have requested negotiations, and we are currently considering it,” Araghchi told Russia media, according to his Telegram channel.
(This is a developing story.)
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