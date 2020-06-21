They have come to blows, got a big problem: US President Donald Trump on India-China border tensions

Amid the rising tensions between India and China over border issues, United States President Donald Trump on Saturday (June 20) said that Washington is talking to both New Delhi and Beijing to help them resolve their ongoing border tensions.

“It's a very tough situation. We're talking to India. We're talking to China. They've got a big problem there,” President Trump told reporters at the White House before boarding Marine 1 on his way to his first election rally after COVID-19 outbreak.

“They've come to blows, and we'll see what happens. We'll try and help them out,” Trump added.

Over the past few days, Trump administration has supported India against the incursions of the Chinese troops into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. On June 15, violent clashes took place between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh which led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers.

China has been accused by the US of escalating border tensions with India and other neighbours as these countries are currently tackling coronavirus pandemic.

“The PLA (People's Liberation Army) has escalated border tensions with India, the world's most populous democracy. It's militarizing the South China Sea and illegally claiming more territory there, threatening vital sea lanes,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, in a major speech on China a day earlier.

Meanwhile, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday clarified that China’s untenable claims regarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are “unacceptable” to India and contradicts its earlier stand on the issue.

Responding to media queries about the India-China face-off and Chinese Foreign Ministry’s statement, the MEA issued a statement saying, “The position with regard to GalwanValley area has been historically clear. Attempts by Chinese side to now advance exaggerated and untenable claims with regard to the LAC there aren't acceptable. They aren't in accordance with China’s own past position.”