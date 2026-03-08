'They have no accuracy': US President Donald Trump says strike on girls school 'done by Iran'

US-Iran tensions: US President Donald Trump on Saturday (US local time) denied allegations that the United States was responsible for the bombing of an elementary girls' school in Iran and instead blamed Iran for the strike.

When asked whether the US was behind the attack on the school, Trump rejected the claim and accused Iran of the deadly strike, attributing it to the inaccuracy of Iranian weapons. He made the remarks aboard Air Force One while en route to Miami.

"No, I don't believe so. Based on what I've seen, that was done by Iran. We think it was done by Iran because they're very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions. They have no accuracy whatsoever. It was done by Iran," Trump said.

The US President also said, "We're winning the war by a lot. We've decimated their whole evil empire. It'll continue, I'm sure, for a little while... The war itself is going unbelievably. It's as good as it can be."

As the tensions continue in West Asia, Trump said that the US had accomplished much more than anyone thought was possible.

He said, "We've wiped out their (Iranian) navy, 44 ships. We've wiped out their air force, every plane. We've wiped out most of their missiles. You see, the missiles aren't coming much anymore. We've also hit their manufacturing areas where they make the missiles very hard. Their drone capacity is way down, and we've hurt them where it hurts, including about every form of leadership you can have; we've wiped out."

On being asked about the earlier projected six-week timeline, Trump said, "I never project time; whatever it takes. But the (Iranian) military is almost nonexistent. We could hit their military itself very hard, but maybe we will, maybe we won't, we haven't made that determination."

When asked if there is still hope to do a deal with Iran, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who was also present on Air Force One, told the media that it is possible.

He said, "I think there is. I think that's going to be up to the President, that's what I think. But they didn't seem to be very amenable in that first set of negotiations. You heard what I said. They said we have the inalienable right to enrich. They bragged about having 60 percent enriched fuel enough for 11 bombs. And they told me and Jared, we're not going to give you diplomatically what you couldn't take militarily. So you know, I think they're going to need a change of attitude."

West Asia tensions

These statements come after the joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other senior figures.

In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in the region.

(with ANI inputs)

