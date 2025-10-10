Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2970429https://zeenews.india.com/world/they-place-politics-over-white-house-after-nobel-prize-announcement-2970429.html
NewsWorld
NOBEL PEACE PRIZE

'They Place Politics Over...': White House After Nobel Prize Announcement

After Maria Corino Machado won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, White House reacted sharply and said that Novel committee has proved that they choose politics over peace.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2025, 06:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'They Place Politics Over...': White House After Nobel Prize AnnouncementImage: ANI

After Venezuelan pro-democracy activist María Corina Machado won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize instead of President Donald Trump, the White House responded by stating that “the US President will continue to make peace deals, end wars, and save lives.”

"Once again, the Nobel Committee has proved they place politics over peace," White House spokesperson Steven Cheung said Friday evening in a post on X, adding, "He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will."
 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh