'They Place Politics Over...': White House After Nobel Prize Announcement

After Venezuelan pro-democracy activist María Corina Machado won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize instead of President Donald Trump, the White House responded by stating that “the US President will continue to make peace deals, end wars, and save lives.”

"Once again, the Nobel Committee has proved they place politics over peace," White House spokesperson Steven Cheung said Friday evening in a post on X, adding, "He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will."

