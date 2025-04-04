'They Played It Wrong': Trump Reacts As China Announces Tariff Retaliation
Donald Trump stated that they China "played it wrong" after Beijing retaliated to new US tariffs by announcing an additional 34 per cent duty on US goods.
Trending Photos
US President Donald Trump on Friday taunted a "panicked" China, stating that they had "played it wrong" after Beijing retaliated to new US tariffs by announcing an additional 34 per cent duty on US goods.
"China played it wrong, they panicked - the one thing they cannot afford to do!" Trump wrote on social media Truth Social.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement