US TARIFF

'They Played It Wrong': Trump Reacts As China Announces Tariff Retaliation

Donald Trump stated that they China "played it wrong" after Beijing retaliated to new US tariffs by announcing an additional 34 per cent duty on US goods.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2025, 10:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'They Played It Wrong': Trump Reacts As China Announces Tariff Retaliation Image: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Friday taunted a "panicked" China, stating that they had "played it wrong" after Beijing retaliated to new US tariffs by announcing an additional 34 per cent duty on US goods.

"China played it wrong, they panicked - the one thing they cannot afford to do!" Trump wrote on social media Truth Social.

