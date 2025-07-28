They Preach Peace, Profit From Blood: How 28 Nations Condemn Israel’s War But Keep Its Billions Flowing

Cairo (Egypt): They gathered signatures and drafted words. Foreign ministers from 28 countries stood behind a statement that called for an end to Israel’s war in Gaza. The ink dried. The bombs did not stop.

Nearly 60,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began. That is the official toll. More than 144,000 wounded. Many of them are children. A siege turned into starvation, which is now being documented death by death. Despite global outrage, the war drags on.

And while their governments call for ceasefires and humanitarian pauses, a darker truth of trade hides beneath the headlines.

These same nations that have signed letters and statements, taken podiums at the UN and spoken of peace are shaking hands with Israel in the marketplace.

From Europe to Asia and beyond, billions in imports and exports flow back and forth. Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom did over a billion dollars in trade with Israel in 2023 alone, according to global trade data. Cars, microchips, vaccines and perfumes. The shipments have not stopped.

Ireland, which recognised Palestine this year, continues to buy integrated circuits from Israel, $3.58 billion worth. That is nearly the entirety of Ireland’s imports from Tel Aviv. Italy, the loudest exporter among the signatories, sold Israel $3.49 billion in goods last year. That included over $100 million in cars.

So what happened to standing with Palestine?

Ireland and Spain have taken bold diplomatic steps. Both countries recognised the Palestinian state in 2024. Norway and Slovenia followed suit. France said it will join them in September when the UN General Assembly meets. Seven other nations, including Cyprus and Poland, had recognised Palestine decades earlier, some as early as 1988.

But as of July 2025, not one of them has frozen trade with Israel. None have imposed economic sanctions. None have taken steps that go beyond symbolic declarations.

They condemn Israel’s assault but still fuel its economy.

These are the 28 signatories – Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

All of them continue to engage in trade relations with Israel. None have opted out.

Even voices once loyal to Israel are starting to speak up. Once an unflinching supporter, Hillary Clinton has raised concerns about the humanitarian catastrophe.

France, Germany and the United Kingdom recently held an emergency call. They asked for an “immediate ceasefire”. They urged the “unconditional release of all hostages”. They warned of famine. But they did not call for sanctions. They did not stop their business.

So the war grinds on. With statements made in capitals, and deals signed in silence.