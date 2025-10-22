Thinking Of Buying Gold? This Shocking Update From US May Make You Rethink Your Investments

New Delhi: The shine of gold dimmed sharply on Tuesday. After hitting an all-time high of $4,381 per ounce a day earlier, prices slid to $4,120 – a fall of 5%. It was the steepest one-day drop since 2020. Still, gold remains high overall, up nearly 60% this year.

Traders spoke of a sudden turn in sentiment. The rush to book profits began soon after the rally peaked. Market veteran Tai Wong said many short-term investors preferred to lock in gains as volatility crept in. Silver also tumbled by over 6%, dropping below the $50 mark per ounce.

All eyes are now on the United States. The market waits for new inflation numbers, delayed until Friday due to the government shutdown. Investors hope the data will offer clues about the path of interest rates.

Lower rates usually make precious metals more appealing, as they serve as a safer store of value when the economy wavers.

Analysts now weigh a bigger question. Is the golden run coming to a pause, or is this the start of a deeper correction?

David Morrison from Trade Nation said that the long stretch of bullish momentum seems to be easing. The next few weeks will test how far and how long this fall extends.

For investors, the message is clear. The glow of gold remains, but it flickers. Caution is back in the room, and every move now carries more weight than before.