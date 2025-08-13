This Country Announces Visa On Arrival, Benefits Indians Living There; No Application Needed

New Delhi: Kuwait has announced a new visa-on-arrival policy aimed at making travel easier for foreign residents living in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. This new rule allows expatriates residing in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman or Kuwait, who hold a valid residency permit for at least six months, to obtain a tourist visa upon arrival at Kuwait’s airports or land borders. This step removes the need for prior visa applications or visits to Kuwaiti embassies.

The announcement was made by Kuwait’s former Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah through an official gazette, Kuwait Al-Youm, on August 10.

The new policy instantly repeals the earlier visa rules set in 2008, which regulated the entry process for foreign residents from GCC countries. The primary goal is to simplify the visa process and promote greater ease of movement among the Gulf states.

Under the new system, eligible travellers can proceed directly to dedicated immigration counters at the airport or border checkpoints. Immigration officers verify the traveller’s residency permit validity, ensuring it has at least six months remaining, and check passport and travel documents. Once these are confirmed, a tourist visa is issued on the spot, granting swift entry into Kuwait without any prior paperwork or online applications.

This flexibility benefits many expatriates who frequently travel on short notice for family visits, leisure or other personal reasons.

Kuwait’s visa-on-arrival policy is more than a convenience measure. It forms part of the country’s larger strategy to boost tourism and diversify its economy. According to projections aligned with Kuwait Vision 2035, the country expects to earn over $1.13 billion in tourism revenue by 2025. Vision 2035 focuses on reducing Kuwait’s dependence on oil income and emphasises cultural growth and economic diversification.

This policy also strengthens Kuwait’s relationship with other GCC nations by easing travel barriers and encouraging cultural exchange. The Gulf countries have long sought closer ties, and the new visa arrangement supports this by making cross-border visits simpler and more accessible.

Kuwait joins its neighbours in promoting tourism as an important sector, aiming to attract more visitors and develop its cultural attractions.

Overall, Kuwait’s new visa-on-arrival rule represents a step in regional cooperation, economic planning and making travel more convenient for millions of GCC residents living across the Gulf.