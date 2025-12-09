THIS Country Is Running Out Of Men: Women Are ‘Renting Husbands’ Due To A Massive Man Shortage

A Country Running Out of Men: Latvia is experiencing a drought, not of rain, but of men. The small Baltic nation is battling one of the most severe gender imbalances in Europe, leading to an unexpected social shift: women are renting “husbands” to handle basic household tasks.

According to Eurostat, Latvia has 15.5% more women than men, more than triple the EU average. For women over 65, the gap widens dramatically, they outnumber men nearly two to one, as listed by World Atlas. The imbalance is obvious everywhere: workplaces, events, even dating pools.

The Rise of the ‘Husband for an Hour’ Economy

With fewer men at home or in social circles, practical needs have led to booming handyman-for-rent services. Platforms like Komanda24 offer “Men With Golden Hands,” skilled workers who fix plumbing, mount TVs, repair appliances, or assemble furniture, no awkward small talk required.

Another popular service, Remontdarbi.lv, promises a “husband for an hour” who can arrive within 60 minutes to install curtains, paint walls, or handle quick fixes.

For many Latvian women, these services aren’t luxuries, they’re essential.

When Finding a Real Partner Gets Harder

Dania, who works at music festivals, told The New York Post that her workplace is almost entirely women. While the vibe is friendly, she admits a more balanced gender ratio would make life more dynamic. Her friend Zane shared that many Latvian women even travel abroad to find partners because eligible men are so few.

Why Latvia Has So Few Men

Experts say lifestyle habits play a major role. Latvian men have lower life expectancy due to:

1. Higher smoking rates: 31% of men vs 10% of women

2. Greater probability of being overweight

3. Higher rates of alcohol-related health issues

These factors have caused a long-term demographic curve that’s now reshaping daily life.

It’s Not Just Latvia, The Trend Is Growing

Interestingly, the rented-husband concept isn’t entirely new. In 2022, UK resident Laura Young went viral for renting out her husband James to do odd jobs. Their business, Rent My Handy Husband, became so successful that they had to refuse new clients. James charges $44 an hour or $280 for a full day for tasks like decorating, DIY, tiling and more.

A New Kind of Normal

Latvia’s demographic crisis may be extreme, but it highlights a broader trend: when society becomes unbalanced, people find creative, and sometimes surprising, ways to adapt. In this case, that means a booming industry built around the idea of a “husband for an hour.”