This Degree Can Make You A Millionaire Even Before 25; Companies Are Rushing To Hand Out Job Offers

New Delhi: The global tech industry is in flux. Companies are slashing jobs. Automation is taking over tasks once done by humans. The engine behind this shift is Artificial Intelligence (AI). But while thousands face layoffs, a different story is unfolding for those trained in AI. These professionals are thriving.

College graduates with degrees in AI are stepping straight into well-paid jobs. Offers are rolling in even before their final exams wrap up. Tech firms are racing to hire AI talent. Competition is fierce. Packages are soaring. Some fresh hires under 25 are already millionaires.

Students with a bachelor’s or master’s in AI are being hired through campus placements. In many cases, companies are reaching out before students even apply. Software engineering, traditional coding and development roles are no longer enough. The AI skill gap is widening. Those outside it are left chasing openings. Those have this skill are sealing multimillion-dollar deals.

According to a report by Daily Mail, data from job platform Burtch Works shows a 12% rise in salaries for entry-level AI workers with 0-3 years of experience. Promotions are faster. Growth is quicker. AI is redefining what a “starting salary” looks like.

Anil Gupta, co-lead of the AI Job Tracker at the University of Maryland’s School of Business, confirmed the gap. “There is a significant salary difference between machine learning engineers and traditional software engineers,” he said.

Companies Offer Salaries That Defy Age

At Databricks, a data analytics software company, CEO Ali Ghodsi explained how they are hiring young graduates in large numbers. Many of them are under 25. The work they do is powerful. The salaries reflect it.

“You can make a million dollars before turning 25,” he revealed. That is over Rs 8.5 crore in Indian currency.

Here is what companies are offering:

Databricks: Entry-level salaries range between Rs 1.66 crore and Rs 2.17 crore per year. Top performers under 25 are earning up to Rs 8.5 crore annually.

Roblox: The gaming platform is paying AI professionals an average of Rs 1.75 crore per year.

Scale AI: This US-based AI training services firm is hiring fresh college grads at starting salaries of Rs 1.75 crore per year.

PhD Students Dropping Out To Join AI Firms

At Stanford University, computer science professor Jure Leskovec has noticed a new trend. Many of his PhD students are leaving their research midway. The reason is job offers too good to pass up.

“They are getting hired at incredible salaries. And they are not even waiting to finish their studies,” he said.

While many computer science graduates are still hunting for jobs, those with AI specialisations are already earning in crores. The shift is clear. The message is AI is not merely the future but present. And it is rewriting the rules of tech careers.