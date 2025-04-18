'This Is How Russia Began Good Friday': Zelenskyy Condemns Strikes On Ukrainian cities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Russian attacks that struck multiple cities across Ukraine on Good Friday, including missile and drone strikes on Kharkiv and Sumy.

Zelenskyy further said that the attacks left around 70 people injured, including children.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "This is how Russia began this Good Friday - with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, Shaheds - maiming our people and cities. A missile strike on Kharkiv, right on the city. Dozens of residential buildings were damaged, as well as an enterprise and vehicles. Around 70 people were injured, including five children. The youngest, Valeriia, is just two years old. All the wounded received the necessary medical assistance. Tragically, one person was killed."

The post added, "Sumy. Russian attack drones. One of the targets was a regular bakery, an ordinary business that has served the city for decades. Tragically, one person was killed in this attack. My condolences to all who have lost loved ones. There were also Russian strikes on Dnipro, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, and Donetsk regions. Our rescuers, medics, and other emergency and specialized services are all responding and helping. I thank every single person who is saving lives and restoring living conditions in Ukraine's cities and villages."

Calling for continued international support, Zelenskyy emphasised the need for air defence systems and aid to protect Ukrainian lives and infrastructure.

"I am grateful to all our partners who are helping defend Ukraine. Every defense package matters - all air defense systems, sufficient supply of missiles for those systems - all this truly makes a difference," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Earlier on April 13, Russia had attacked Ukraine's Sumy city during Palm Sunday, leaving at least 31 people dead, including two children, and over 84 wounded, with 10 of the injured being children, marking it as the most severe attack on Ukrainian civilians since 2023.