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‘This meeting could change a lot’: What Trump and Zelenskyy are going to negotiate behind closed doors in New York

The meeting is scheduled on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. The Ukraine war is expected to feature prominently during the talks, with Washington seeking practical steps that could reduce hostilities while working towards a peace agreement.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 07:24 AM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 07:27 AM IST
‘This meeting could change a lot’: What Trump and Zelenskyy are going to negotiate behind closed doors in New York
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (File photo: ANI via Reuters)

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Zee Media Bureau

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‘This meeting could change a lot’: What Trump and Zelenskyy are going to negotiate behind closed doors in New York
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