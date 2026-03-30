This missile could end terror of Iran’s Shahed drones, fire-and-forget tech to be tested in Ukraine

Warsaw: Poland is strengthening its air defense to counter the threat from Russian drones. In collaboration with Estonian company Frankenberg Technologies, Warsaw is launching large-scale production of the Mark 1 anti-drone missile, a compact and highly precise system aimed at neutralising unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) threats in real time.

The agreement between Poland’s state defense company PGZ and Frankenberg will set up a factory capable of producing 10,000 missiles every year. The Mark 1 is specifically designed to take down unmanned aerial vehicles like Shahed drones, which have become increasingly prevalent and dangerous in modern war.

Designed for Shahed drones

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Shahed-style drones have posed a challenge on the battlefield as using traditional air defense systems to take them down can be prohibitively expensive. The Mark 1 addresses this problem as a cost-effective and “fire-and-forget” missile.

Once it locks onto a target, operators do not need to guide it further. It can engage Class 3 drones, including highly lethal suicide drones, with precision and speed that make it a practical solution for high-volume drone threats.

Range, precision and technology

Despite its small size, the Mark 1 is technologically advanced. It can hit targets flying up to two kilometres away and at altitudes of around 1.5 kilometres. Its guidance system combines an optoelectronic homing head with a close-loop control system for maximum accuracy.

Uniquely, the missile’s warhead uses glass fragments instead of traditional metal shrapnel, weighing just 500 grams. It is enough to completely destroy lightweight drones while minimising collateral damage.

Testing in Ukraine

Frankenberg Technologies plans to conduct live tests of the Mark 1 in Ukraine between April and June 2026. Insights from these field tests will guide adjustments in the missile’s design and production at the new Polish factory.

This collaboration is expected to continue with the development of the Mark 2 missile, which could extend the range to 5-8 kilometres, offering an additional layer of air defense in Eastern Europe.

Focus on affordability, mass production

The emphasis on cost-effectiveness shows a modern battlefield reality as adversaries often deploy drones in large numbers. A defense system needs to be both effective and affordable. Equipped with a solid-fuel rocket motor, the Mark 1 can rapidly reach its target while keeping production costs low.

Mass production in Poland will not only enhance the country’s own security but also bolster NATO’s eastern defenses and provide a practical and scalable solution to drone warfare.

The Mark 1 combines precision, affordability and large-scale production to meet the modern threat of small but lethal drones. This makes it a potential game-changer for NATO forces in Europe and beyond.