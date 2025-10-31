This Time, No Escape: Trump’s New Visa Rule Spells Disaster For Indians In America – Will Thousands Lose Jobs?

Washington: The Donald Trump administration has brought a major change to U.S. immigration policy that could leave thousands of Indian professionals and their families without the right to work. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that foreign nationals will now lose their automatic extension of work authorisation if their Employment Authorisation Document (EAD) renewal is not approved in time. The new rule came into effect from October 30.

Under this rule, the automatic extension of EADs will be discontinued. This means that non-U.S. citizens whose renewal applications remain pending will no longer be allowed to continue working beyond the expiration of their current permits. The DHS said that applicants who file for renewal on or after October 30, 2025, will not be eligible for the automatic extension benefit previously available.

Earlier, employees could continue working for up to 540 days while their renewal applications were under review. With the new rule, however, if a renewal is not approved before the existing EAD expires, the worker will have to stop working immediately.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has advised all foreign nationals to submit their renewal applications well in advance, at least 180 days before the expiration of their EAD. Officials warned that delays in filing could result in temporary lapses in work authorisation and documentation, making it crucial for applicants to plan ahead.

Experts believe the new regulation could have serious consequences for Indian workers, who make up a significant portion of America’s immigrant talent pool. Many are already dealing with long-pending green card and visa cases.

Immigration attorney Henry Lindpere described the move as a “major shift” in how employment authorisation renewals are handled in the United States.

The affected categories are likely to include Indian professionals on Optional Practical Training (OPT), H-4 dependent spouses of H-1B visa holders and individuals awaiting green card approvals.

The policy change, part of the Trump administration’s broader tightening of immigration processes, is expected to cause uncertainty for thousands of Indian families who rely on continuous work authorisation to maintain their livelihood in the United States.