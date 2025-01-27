As Valentine’s Day approaches, a tariff war between Colombia and the United States threatens to increase the price of fresh-cut flowers—potentially putting a dent in the budgets of American romantics. Colombia, the largest supplier of fresh-cut flowers to the U.S., has raised import tariffs on American goods in retaliation to measures imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The dispute escalated Sunday when President Trump announced tariffs, visa restrictions, and other retaliatory actions against Colombia. The announcement came after Colombian President Gustavo Petro refused to allow two flights carrying deported migrants to land in his country. Trump, on his social media platform Truth Social, claimed the Colombian government’s decision "jeopardized" U.S. national security.

In response, President Petro demanded that the U.S. establish protocols to treat migrants with “dignity” before accepting deportation flights. Hours later, Petro ordered a sharp increase in import tariffs on U.S. goods, setting the stage for a full-blown trade conflict.

With Valentine’s Day just weeks away, the timing of the trade dispute is especially significant. Colombia accounts for more than 70% of flower imports into the U.S., including roses and carnations—staples of the holiday. Industry experts warn that American consumers could see a sharp rise in flower prices due to disrupted supply chains and increased tariffs.

As tensions escalate, there are fears the economic consequences could extend beyond flowers. Colombia is a key trade partner for the U.S., and this tariff war could affect industries ranging from agriculture to manufacturing.

For now, couples looking to say “I love you” with a bouquet may need to brace for higher prices—or find new ways to express their affection amid the fallout of the Trump-Petro standoff.