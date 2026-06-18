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'This was not easy, I can tell you': Trump as he signs US-Iran peace deal at Versailles

 The accord, formally known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, was signed by Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian after weeks of negotiations.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 09:16 AM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 09:16 AM IST
'This was not easy, I can tell you': Trump as he signs US-Iran peace deal at Versailles
Image Credit: Photo Credit: (L) Emmanuel Macron/X (R) Iran Embassy in India/X

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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