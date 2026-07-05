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Thousands of ‘graves prepared’: Why is Iran expecting 3,000 to die during Khamenei's funeral?

Iranian authorities are preparing for a possible mass-casualty situation during former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's funeral, citing contingency plans for up to 3,000 deaths due to overcrowding and extreme heat. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 11:04 AM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 11:04 AM IST
Thousands of ‘graves prepared’: Why is Iran expecting 3,000 to die during Khamenei's funeral?
Image Credit: IANS

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