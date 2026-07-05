The week-long funeral ceremonies for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei risk turning into a major mass-casualty incident. Iranian authorities are preparing for between 1,500 and 3,000 deaths, according to a report by the German newspaper WELT, citing a classified document and municipal sources.
The Iranian Red Crescent and the National Crisis Management Organization warned first vice president Mohammad-Reza Aref in a confidential letter that severe overcrowding and extreme summer heat could lead to thousands of deaths during the funeral processions, according to the newspaper. The claims could not be independently verified.
As part of contingency planning, authorities have reportedly established a special unit to handle deaths and missing persons. Thousands of graves have already been prepared at Tehran’s Behesht-e Zahra cemetery.
A Tehran municipal employee told WELT that colleagues at the city’s crisis headquarters had confirmed these preparations.
"The prepared graves really exist," she was quoted as saying. "Those responsible were told that up to 3,000 dead would be okay. With such a large crowd and this extreme heat, no one knows what will happen."
The funeral ceremonies began in Tehran on Saturday and are expected to continue in Qom before proceeding to the Iraqi holy cities of Najaf and Karbala. Khamenei is scheduled to be buried in Mashhad on Thursday.
Iranian authorities are conducting one of the country’s biggest logistical operations in recent years, the report said.
The plans include movement restrictions in Tehran, possible disruptions to air travel, the deployment of thousands of buses, temporary kitchens, and the use of schools and mosques to accommodate mourners.
Officials have suggested that attendance could reach as high as 20 million people. Tehran Municipality, under Mayor Alireza Zakani, has deployed approximately 11,000 buses, while metro and bus rapid transit services are expected to run around the clock during the ceremonies.
Iran has previously witnessed deadly crowd disasters at major state funerals. In 2020, at least 56 people were killed and more than 200 injured in a crowd crush during the funeral of IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani in Kerman, as reported by The Guardian at the time. Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike.
The 1989 funeral of the first Supreme Leader, Ruhollah Khomeini, also descended into chaos, with at least eight people killed and hundreds injured, according to Iran International.
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