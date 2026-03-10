Thousands of troops and months of planning: How realistic is a US invasion of Iran? Expert weighs in

Middle East tensions: Even after US President Donald Trump said the military operation in Iran would be over “very soon,” tensions in the Middle East remain high. Amid the ongoing conflict, questions continue to arise over whether Washington could consider a full-scale invasion of Iranian territory. The Trump administration has repeatedly pointed to Iran’s nuclear facilities as the key reason behind the conflict, raising questions about how the United States plans to achieve its objectives.

These questions have gained urgency as the ongoing US-Iran conflict has begun to trigger ripple effects across the global economy, energy supplies, infrastructure, and civilian lives.

The scale of a potential invasion

According to defence expert Gp Capt. UK Devnath (Retd), from a purely military standpoint, a full-scale invasion of Iran would require enormous military resources and months of preparation.

Drawing comparisons with the 2003 invasion of Iraq, Devnath said the United States deployed over 4,50,000 troops during that campaign, along with thousands of tanks and massive logistical support. Iran, however, is significantly larger.

“If we realize that Iran is four times the size of Iraq, then probably the USA would need at least a similar deployment this time, say about 4,00,000 plus troops, 50,000 Air Force, 50,000 Naval personnel to invade Iran. 2,500 tanks would be required in case they have to move towards physical capture and domination of Tehran," Devnath explained.

According to him, Iran’s regular military has not yet been fully engaged in the conflict. “So they are well rested. Their equipment is fresh, mechanically and electronically not tired,” he said.

He also highlighted the role of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which has around 1,75,000 highly committed fighters loyal to Iran’s leadership.

Devnath also warned that expecting the IRGC to surrender or align with US interests would be unrealistic.

Because of the scale of deployment required, he believes a ground invasion would still be months away. “It could take three to six months for the USA to position a massive military to overwhelm Iran and move towards Tehran,” he added.

Heavy retaliation likely

Even if the United States launches an invasion with superior firepower, Devnath believes Iran could still inflict significant damage on advancing American forces.

"In case the USA starts an invasion of Iran from Iraq and Kuwait, then definitely they will carry out some diversionary attacks from Chabahar, from Bandar Abbas by sea route landing. Similarly, the USA is likely to activate Kurdish fighters in the North-West as a diversion," he said.

Devnath also noted that Iranian forces, particularly the IRGC, could mount a strong resistance as US troops push toward Tehran. He also estimated it could take one to two months for American forces to dominate the areas around the Iranian capital, and Washington would have to be prepared for casualties.

Global economic risks

Beyond the battlefield, Devnath warned that even a short war could have economic consequences worldwide. A prolonged conflict could make the Persian Gulf region volatile, particularly because much of the world’s crude oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Such disruptions could place pressure on major US allies, including Japan, South Korea, Australia, and European countries that rely heavily on Gulf energy imports.

Can airpower alone achieve US objectives?

Devnath clarified that the ultimate aim of the USA is to contain Iran's nuclear and military capabilities.

While special forces raids on nuclear facilities may be theoretically possible, he warned they would carry enormous risks.

For now, the prospect of a US ground invasion of Iran remains uncertain. While Washington possesses enormous military capabilities, several factors, including Iran’s own prepared military forces and the potential global economic fallout, make such a move far from straightforward.

Whether the situation escalates into a wider conflict may ultimately depend on political decisions in Washington and Tehran in the weeks ahead.

