US GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN 2025

Thousands Of US Flights Delayed As Government Shutdown Strains Airports

Airport hubs nationwide are bracing for continued disruption as the federal impasse shows no immediate sign of resolution. Experts caution that even after the shutdown ends, it may take time to clear the backlog of delayed flights, as staffing shortages and operational bottlenecks continue to challenge the system.

|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2025, 09:08 AM IST|Source: IANS
Thousands Of US Flights Delayed As Government Shutdown Strains AirportsPhoto Credit: IANS

More than 4,000 flights across the US were delayed on Monday, with roughly 118 additional flights cancelled, as the 27-day government shutdown continues to disrupt air travel.  

The delays come amid growing shortages of essential workers at airports and air traffic control towers nationwide.

On Sunday alone, over 8,700 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware, as staffing shortfalls continue to mount. About 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration officers are working without pay, resulting in widespread operational strain.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cited staffing shortages affecting flights across the Southeast and at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

At the Los Angeles International Airport, the FAA imposed a ground delay that held flights on the tarmac for an average of 25 minutes.

"They got their notice on Thursday and Friday. They get a notice of what they are going to be paid on Tuesday. And they got a big fat no paycheck is coming on Tuesday," Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Fox News on Sunday.

Duffy described the stress faced by air traffic controllers.

"I've been out talking to air traffic controllers, and you can see the stress. These are people that oftentimes like paycheck to paycheck ... they are concerned about gas in the car, they are concerned about childcare," he added.

The Transportation Department warned that while flights are continuing to operate, delays and cancellations are expected to persist as the shutdown drags on. Airlines have urged travellers to check flight status and prepare for longer wait times at airports.

Experts caution that even after the shutdown ends, it may take time to clear the backlog of delayed flights, as staffing shortages and operational bottlenecks continue to challenge the system.

Airport hubs nationwide are bracing for continued disruption as the federal impasse shows no immediate sign of resolution.

