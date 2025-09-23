Thousands Protest In Italy For Gaza, PM Meloni Reacts

Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with police and marched through streets in several Italian cities on Monday, opposing the Israeli offensive in Gaza and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's far-right government’s refusal to recognize a Palestinian state. The demonstrations, featuring slogans in support of Palestine, were part of a nationwide strike.

Reacting to the protest, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the violent scenes emerging from Milan, where self-proclaimed “pro-Pal,” “antifa,” and “pacifist” individuals caused havoc at the train station and clashed with law enforcement. She criticized the destruction as unrelated to genuine solidarity, warning that such actions will not aid people in Gaza but will have tangible consequences for Italian citizens, who will bear the costs of the damages.