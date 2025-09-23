Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2963430https://zeenews.india.com/world/thousands-protest-in-italy-for-gaza-pm-modi-reacts-2963430.html
NewsWorld
ITALY

Thousands Protest In Italy For Gaza, PM Meloni Reacts

Tens of thousands protested across Italy against the Israeli offensive and the government’s stance on Palestine. Clashes in Milan led to violence and destruction, drawing strong condemnation from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2025, 11:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Thousands Protest In Italy For Gaza, PM Meloni ReactsImage: Social Media/ X

Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with police and marched through streets in several Italian cities on Monday, opposing the Israeli offensive in Gaza and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's far-right government’s refusal to recognize a Palestinian state. The demonstrations, featuring slogans in support of Palestine, were part of a nationwide strike.

Reacting to the protest, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the violent scenes emerging from Milan, where self-proclaimed “pro-Pal,” “antifa,” and “pacifist” individuals caused havoc at the train station and clashed with law enforcement. She criticized the destruction as unrelated to genuine solidarity, warning that such actions will not aid people in Gaza but will have tangible consequences for Italian citizens, who will bear the costs of the damages.

"Outrageous images coming from Milan: self-proclaimed “pro-Pal” individuals, self-proclaimed “antifa” members, self-proclaimed “pacifists” who wreak havoc on the train station and provoke clashes with Law Enforcement," she wrote in a post on X.

Indegne le immagini che arrivano da Milano: sedicenti “pro-pal”, sedicenti “antifa”, sedicenti “pacifisti” che devastano la stazione e generano scontri con le Forze dell’Ordine.

Violenze e distruzioni che nulla hanno a che vedere con la solidarietà e che non cambieranno di una… pic.twitter.com/dpurnN5CBM — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) September 22, 2025 p;

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Violence and destruction that have nothing to do with solidarity and that will not change a single thing in the lives of people in Gaza, but will have concrete consequences for Italian citizens, who will end up suffering and paying for the damages caused by these thugs." she aaded.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh