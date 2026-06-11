Threat, hype, retreat: Trump U-turns on Iran strikes hours after Kharg Island warning backfires

US President Donald Trump called off the "scheduled" strikes against Iran on Thursday (IST), halting planned "bombings." He also declared that diplomatic discussions had been escalated to and approved by the highest levels of the Iranian leadership.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump announced the de-escalation, which came hours after he had threatened massive strikes on Iran. The US President also revealed that the discussions and final points have now been approved by all involved parties, including the United States and Israel.

"Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening."

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"Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others. The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized — Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly," he added.

Earlier, Trump had threatened fresh military action against Iran and said the US could eventually take control of key Iranian oil infrastructure.

"The United States will be hitting Iran (whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti-Aircraft, and all other forms of Defence, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added, "At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela, which is working out brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America."

Also Read: ‘Will be taking Kharg Island’: Trump threatens to hit Iran ‘very hard tonight’ as war in West Asia deepens

Iran's response to Trump's warning

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf on Thursday issued a stern warning following US President Trump's remarks about potentially striking Iran "very hard tonight."

In a post on X, Ghalibaf cautioned against what he described as "wrong strategies and impulsive decisions", warning that further escalation would destabilise the region and global markets.

"Wrong strategies and impulsive decisions will reset the entire board for the worse, explode energy infrastructure and markets and create an endless quagmire that you will be stuck in for years. You will see a different Iran," Ghalibaf said.

US strikes on Iran

On Wednesday, US Central Command reportedly stated that the American forces completed additional "self-defence strikes" against multiple targets in Iran, targeting Tehran's military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defence sites across the country.

According to CENTCOM, US Marine Corps, Air Force, and Navy units launched precision strikes on Iranian targets that threatened American forces and international commercial vessels in the region, and the actions respond to Iran's ongoing and unjustified aggression, with US forces remaining alert, capable, and prepared.

(with agencies' inputs)

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