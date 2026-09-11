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Threat to world’s busiest shipping route? How Houthis captured Yemen’s entire Red Sea coast in just 18 hours

The absence of an immediate military response has added to the sense that the Houthis presently have the stronger position on the ground. Their control of territory around Bab al-Mandeb also gives them leverage over shipping traffic passing through the Red Sea.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 03:29 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 03:29 PM IST
Threat to world’s busiest shipping route? How Houthis captured Yemen’s entire Red Sea coast in just 18 hours
Image Credit: Houthis claim attack on two Saudi oil tankers in Red Sea. (File photo: ANI via Reuters)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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Threat to world’s busiest shipping route? How Houthis captured Yemen’s entire Red Sea coast in just 18 hours
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